Uniview Opens Manufacturing Base in China and Branch Office in South Korea

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9th November, Uniview's manufacturing base officially opened in the Economic Development Zone in Tongxiang, Zhejiang. In only five months, Uniview moved and re-organized the manufacturing, logistics and supply chain business to the new base. Occupying 100,000sqm of floor area and 70,000sqm of construction area, the base is now ready for mass production. The output value was over 14.5 million USD during the trial production in September, and it will soon reach the estimated production capacity.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785959/Uniview_manufacturing_base_office.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785959/Uniview_manufacturing_base_office.jpg]



Additionally, Uniview, together with China Transinfo Company, plans to invest 156 million USD into the new manufacturing base. In the future, the base will be able to produce more than 10 million pieces of high-end video surveillance products per year, valued at over 1 billion USD.



On 16th November, Uniview opened a new branch office in South Korea. The office, located at 1203, Kolon Digital Tower Millart II, 31 Digital-ro 30-gil, Guro-gu, Seoul, represents the company's strong commitment to the Korean market and rapid growth in South Korea.



The opening of Uniview's Korean office is the culmination of several years of resounding success. With the branch office, Uniview is able to provide more efficient, localized service and support, and strengthen relationships with customers. More investment will be put into the Korean market and human resources, including sales, pre-sales, and after-sales teams, will be increased to meet the demands of both the market and the customers.



"The manufacturing base is the first step for a higher objective and the Korean office is a significant milestone for Uniview's overseas market," said Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview. "With a stronger manufacturing foundation in Tongxiang, Uniview will explore new logistics models for the international market, break the trade barrier and fully accelerate international market development."



Uniview, the global pioneer and leader of IP video surveillance, is committed to providing high-quality and professional services to global customers. Uniview has a nearly 100% growth rate in overseas markets, covers over 145 regions and countries, and aims to provide better services and support to customers in the future.



For more information, please visit Uniview's website at www.uniview.com [http://www.uniview.com/].



Facebook: @UniviewHQ Twitter: @UniviewTech YouTube: Uniview



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785959/Uniview_manufacturing_base_office.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785959/Uniview_manufacturing_base_office.jpg]



CONTACT: Stephanie Guo, +86-18069788428, guoyuting@uniview.com



Web site: http://www.uniview.com/



