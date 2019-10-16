1 Hotel London Mayfair To Open In 2022

The London flagship will be located in the heart of Mayfair



NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven, sustainable luxury hotel brand founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced today that it will debut its UK brand flagship, the 1 Hotel London Mayfair, in 2022. Located in the heart of Mayfair overlooking Green Park, 1 Hotel London Mayfair will be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts and will bring eco-conscious, modern design to London. The brand is inspired by a simple idea: teaching people they can have a luxury lifestyle in a more sustainable way.



"1 Hotel London will undoubtedly set a new standard in the city for the luxury hotel experience, while also advancing our brand mission to inspire conscious consumption and become a platform for change," said Mr. Sternlicht. "Now, more than ever, the idea of living well must include the thoughtful and thorough protection of the natural beauty that is everywhere, and nowhere is that effort more important than the UK, with its growing commitment to the adoption of sustainable practices, its stunning countrywide landscape and the diverse cityscape of London."



1 Hotel London's design will echo its nature-inspired mission, by bringing the outdoors in. The nine-story hotel will house 184 guest rooms, a celebrated farm-to-table restaurant with garden seating and a bespoke fitness and wellness center. 1 Hotel London will also feature a communal lobby bar, designed to inspire gatherings, new friendships and create a relaxed social energy.



The hotel is part of a 260,000 square foot mixed use project being developed by London-based Crosstree Real Estate Partners that will include sustainably-designed offices and prime retail. The interiors will be designed using locally sourced materials, as well as sustainable elements and practices throughout, including reclaimed wood, fabric and custom finishes. Flooring in the guest rooms will be crafted from fallen trees from local parks, bringing the outdoors in and highlighting the wood's natural beauty.



1 Hotel London Mayfair will set the standard for a new kind of luxury experience that positively impacts our planet. The hotel will offer guests in London an unforgettable experience while bringing local communities together to create new and unexpected connections that spark ideas for good and impact change.



"We are thrilled to be working with 1 Hotels to deliver their unique brand of 'luxury hospitality with a conscience' to this important site at the gateway of London's Mayfair. Both 1 Hotel's focus on sustainability and its innovative position within the hotel landscape make them a perfect partner for us, and we look forward to introducing the brand to London," said Sean Arnold, Co-Founding Partner at Crosstree.



About 1 Hotels As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, and 1 West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. In the 2019 Conde Nast Traveler reader's Choice Awards, 1 Hotel South Beach was awarded #1in the top 10 Hotels in Miami. 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claimed the #5 and #8 spots respectively in the Top 50 Hotels in New York City. The brand is expanding with the recent opening of its Los Angeles property, which was ranked #4 Hotel in the United States by 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards, and with properties under development in Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Haitang Bay, Melbourne and Toronto. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.



About SH Hotels & Resorts SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 and includes properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn and West Hollywood. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York and has projects currently under development in Doha and Bordeaux. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.



About Crosstree Real Estate Partners Crosstree Real Estate Partners is a private real estate investment firm with a focus on the UK market. Founded in 2011 and based in London, Crosstree seeks properties in dynamic mixed-use areas that require significant capital investment and offer compelling long-term prospects through active repositioning and quality design. Crosstree's portfolio includes a variety of projects across London including office properties, retail and leisure space, hotels and residential development. In addition to the 1 Hotel London Mayfair, some of Crosstree's most significant projects include The Standard, London (a 266-bedroom hotel recently opened in King's Cross), Mama Shelter London (a 194-bedroom hotel renovation recently opened in Hackney), The O2 Retail & Leisure (a joint venture with AEG owning and managing c. 700,000 sf of covered retail and leisure space surrounding the world-famous O2 Arena) and The Bower, Shoreditch (a 400,000 sf office-led redevelopment on Old Street Roundabout with tenants including Farfetch.com, CBS Interactive and Stripe). Crosstree concentrates on a few exceptional schemes at any one time, and seeks to work with best-in-class partners, professionals and designers.



