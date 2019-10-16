Novamont and Saes Group Announce a Technological Partnership for Highly Innovative Solutions

NOVARA and LAINATE, Italy, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two prominent Italian research and technology companies, both with extensive patent portfolios and recognised as leaders in biochemicals and functional materials, have joined forces to develop solutions to meet the growing demand for materials with lower environmental impact and very high functional performance.



After intensive joint research and development based on each of the companies' know-how in the fields of biodegradable materials and functional materials respectively, Novamont and Saes Group today unveil a range of compostable solutions that are UNI EN 13432 standard compliant. Intended for use in a wide variety of applications, including food packaging, the new solutions provide gas and water vapour permeability comparable to that of traditional packaging and can be recycled at their end-of-life together with organic waste in industrial composting plants.



Produced using raw materials of plant origin, the packaging solutions developed by Novamont and Saes Group in collaboration with leading Italian manufacturers of flexible packaging are ideal alternatives to the multi-layer packaging that is not recyclable or is contaminated with food residues. They come from the earth and return to the earth, thereby closing the circle of the circular economy. Composted industrially, instead of being sent for disposal in landfills, the products contribute to the creation of good quality compost, an important ally in combating desertification and soil erosion.



NOVAMONT GROUP



The Novamont Group is world leader in the development and production of bioplastics and biochemicals through the integration of chemistry, the environment and agriculture. With more than 600 employees, it registered a turnover of EUR238 million in 2018 and made continuous investments in research and development activities (5% of its turnover and more than 20% of its staff); it has a portfolio of around 1,800 patents. The group has its headquarters in Novara, a production facility in Terni and research laboratories in Novara, Terni and Piana di Monte Verna (CE). The Novamont subsidiaries are based in Bottrighe (RO), Patrica (FR) and Porto Torres (SS). Active in Germany, France and the United States through commercial offices and a representative office in Brussels (Belgium). Novamont operates through own distributors in more than 40 countries all over the world.



SAES Group



A pioneer in the development of getter technology, the SAES® Group is the world leading company in a variety of scientific and industrial applications requiring stringent vacuum conditions. Since 2004 the SAES Group has expanded its business into the advanced materials market, in particular the shape memory alloys market. These special alloys are currently mainly used in the biomedical sector, but are also perfectly suited for the production of actuator devices for industry. More recently, SAES has expanded its business by developing a technological platform that integrates getter materials in a polymeric matrix. Among the new applications, advanced food packaging is significantly strategic and one in which SAES aims to compete with an offering of new, fully recyclable and biodegradable products for sustainable packaging. A total production capacity distributed over ten facilities, a worldwide sales and technical support network and over 1,000 employees allow the Group to be a truly global company.



SAES Getters S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Electronic Stock Exchange since 1986.



