Modere's 360° Inside-Out Beauty System Launches in European Markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modere®, a worldwide, live-clean lifestyle brand of supplements, household, and personal-care products, announced the European launch of the Modere® Inside-Out Beauty System at the 2019 Regional Event, Strasbourg, France. The 360°, holistic approach to beauty combines the multi-patented, award-winning nutraceutical Liquid BioCell® with the CellProof® Essentials Collection of CellProof(TM) Serum, Moisturizer, and Infusion Mask, a new trio of topical skincare essentials.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011700/CellProofEssentialsSkin.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011700/CellProofEssentialsSkin.jpg ]



CellProof(TM) Serum's age-defying formula is powered by BioCell Collagen® CG, recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Award for Best Collagen Peptide in Personal Care, and backed by multi-patented Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology, a natural matrix of collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid that is Bio-Optimized(TM) for maximum effectiveness. CellProof(TM) Serum combines the cosmetic-grade technology with a potent botanical complex and Vitamin C to hydrate and visibly lift the appearance of dull, dry skin in minutes.



CellProof(TM) Moisturizer also delivers BioCell Collagen® CG, along with the antioxidant astaxanthin and a blend of advanced peptides, Vitamin C, and exotic fruit extracts to hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Cocoa and shea butter leave skin velvety soft and smooth.



CellProof(TM) Infusion mask is curated with Ox3(TM), a proprietary, skin-reviving compound that releases oxygen bubbles on contact, wakening the skin and making way for two rare botanical extracts, Snow Algae and Summer Snowflake, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



In a unique, 360° approach to radiant skin, Modere has magnified the power of its beauty-boosting Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology by pairing the topical CellProof(TM) Essentials Collection with its internally nourishing, scientifically-verified supplement line, Liquid BioCell® Life, Pure, Skin, and Sport.



Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere, announced the European launch: "Beauty is an inside job, a job our ingestible nutraceutical, Liquid BioCell, does exceedingly well. Sometimes, though, we want to boost that inner shine. Modere's Inside-Out Beauty System does just that by pairing Liquid BioCell with the CellProof Essentials Collection in an exclusive 360° approach."



About Modere Modere (www.modere.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612498-1&h=2187641800&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.modere.com%2F&a=www.modere.com]) offers a category-leading portfolio of healthy, live-clean lifestyle essentials that are equal parts high-performing and scientifically designed. With a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified(TM), NSF Certified and gray-water appropriate. We are a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011700/CellProofEssentialsSkin.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612498-1&h=150583733&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1011700%2FCellProofEssentialsSkin.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1011700%2FCellProofEssentialsSkin.jpg]



CONTACT: mara@steveallenmedia.com



Web site: http://www.modere.com/



