Agile Alliance Announces XP 2019 Call for Submissions

XP is the premier Agile software development conference that combines research and practice. It brings together academic and industry researchers, practitioners, and thought leaders to share research results, best practices, and experiences in the field of Agile Software and Systems Development.



This year's event will take place May 21 - 25 in Montréal, Québec, Canada. In recognition of its 20-year history, its theme is "Agile - the Next 20 Years: Share and Discover!"



"XP 2019 will consist of a 5-day program with sessions that feature research, experience reports, keynotes, panels, workshops, tutorials, an Agile leadership symposium, a doctoral symposium, tool demonstrations, lightning talks, networking receptions, and an Open Jam unconference," said François Coallier, XP 2019 conference chair. "It is a unique forum where Agile researchers, practitioners, thought leaders, coaches, and trainers come together to present and discuss their most recent innovations, research results, experiences, concerns, challenges, and trends."



The XP 2019 conference proceedings will be published by Springer in the Lecture Notes in Business Information Processing (LNBIP). Submissions will be reviewed by the program committee based on relevance, significance, rigor, novelty, replicability, and quality. In some cases, "accepted" submissions will be subject to shepherding by a designated committee member.



Potential presenters are encouraged to carefully review the 9 submission categories and submit proposals:





-- Research Papers

-- Research Workshops

-- Experience Reports

-- Industry/Research in Practice

-- Research Posters

-- Doctoral Symposium

-- Educators' Symposium

-- Tutorials & Workshops

-- Agile Leadership Symposium

Deadlines for each category are listed on their respective pages on the Agile Alliance website.



In its 20th year, the Agile Alliance XP Conference has evolved from its original focus on eXtreme Programming (XP) to a broader Agile Research and Practice event. It is open and engaging, fostering innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations. The informal environment offers a singular opportunity for both new and seasoned Agile practitioners, researchers, and academics to learn and discuss with their peers from around the world.



About Agile Alliance



Agile Alliance [https://www.agilealliance.org/] is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile Software Development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 43,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events [https://www.agilealliance.org/events] to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The XP Conference will take place May 21 - 25, 2019 at the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), a public engineering school which is part of the Université du Québec system, in Montréal, Québec, Canada.



