Merger Creates New Global Leader In Biospecimen Solutions

FOUR COMPANIES UNITE TO FORM DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES



COLUMBUS, Ohio and HUNTSVILLE, Alabama and LOS OSOS, California, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Bio, Folio Bio, Discovery Life Sciences and Phylogeny announced today that they have merged under the name Discovery Life Sciences(TM) (Discovery) to create a global market leader in biospecimen analysis and procurement for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries.



The new company will leverage deep scientific expertise and consultative services, combined with the largest repository of more than 10 million research-quality biospecimens--all available and processed for analysis--to accelerate the discovery, research, and development of novel biomarkers, drug candidates, and diagnostics.



Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, facilitated the merger and invested in the company.



Glenn Bilawsky, a longtime executive in the pharmaceutical and contract research industries, is Discovery's CEO. "We've created an organization to provide researchers with significant added value through our consultative 'SmartSourcing(TM)' model, which creates intelligent partnerships to overcome research problems and accelerate progress, saving both time and money," he said. "We retain the world's most diverse base of high-quality biospecimens and the global logistical systems to acquire, process, biostore, and ship them most efficiently, with adherence to all local and international laws."



With a particular emphasis in oncology; cardiology; neurology; and infectious, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases, the newly combined company's catalog includes normal, suspect, and disease-state specimens comprising rare diseases and racially and ethnically diverse exemplars. Discovery obtains these biosamples through its Discovery Partners(TM), a global, integrated network of more than 165 clinical sources, in 25 countries on six continents. Due to these clinical partners, Discovery is unmatched in its ability to recruit the most diverse patient populations and obtain the highest quality of ethically obtained clinical research specimens.



Discovery can study specimens on all research and diagnostic platforms. It is committed to quality and integrity as an ISO 9001-certified company with CLIA-certified labs, stringent IRB and Ethics Committee compliance, and all required EU approvals and certifications. Navigating the new personal data protection regulations (both US and internationally) is a core competency.



