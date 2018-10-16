MDT Releases 200nA Nano-Ampere TMR Switch Sensors with Fast Response Time

MDT Extends the Leading Position in Supplying Ultra-Low Power and High-Performance Magnetic Sensor Solutions for Battery-Powered Sensor Applications with the New Nano-Ampere TMR Switch Sensor Series



ROSEMONT, Illinois and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology [http://www.multidimensiontech.com/] (MDT) released three new Nano-Ampere Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) switch sensors TMR1362 [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/2064.html]/TMR1262 [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/2063.html]/TMR1362 [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/2062.html] featuring 200nanoAmpere ultra-low power consumption. Compared to other low-power magnetic sensors on the market, they offer the lowest power consumption with a fast response time under 50Hz power cycling, a wider range of supply voltages from 1.8 to 5.5V, and outstanding temperature stability from -40 to 125 degree Celsius. They are ideally suited for a variety of battery-powered sensor applications, including smart flow meters, proximity switches, liquid level sensors, access switches, electrical toys, and many industrial, consumer and medical applications.



"MDT's new Nano-Ampere TMR Switch sensors extend our existing product line with even lower power consumption in high-speed operation. Compare to competing low-power magnetic sensors that must power cycle the device at very a low frequency in 2 to 10Hz, resulting in a very slow response time and high risk of misdetection in fast-switching signals, our new Nano-Ampere TMR switch sensors employ 50Hz power cycling that will ensure the sensor's performance coverage for fast response and high-speed applications, while they achieve 200nA, the lowest power consumption among all such products on the market. This is only made possible by MDT's unique TMR technology with a strong IP portfolio on TMR sensor design, fabrication and applications." said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "For applications that require higher performance, MDT's existing 1.5microAmpere TMR switch sensors have been recognized by the industry as the leading solution for applications that require ultra-low power and high speed in continuous operation. They can be paired with MDT's new Nano-Ampere TMR switch sensors, offering our customers comprehensive options for their new-generation sensor solutions, as well as upgrades for Reed Switches or Hall-Effect/AMR/GMR/TMR sensors in present designs with higher reliability, faster response, and lower power."



MDT will showcase its TMR switch sensors [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/sensor/switch_sensors.html], TMR angle sensors [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/sensor/angle_sensors.html], TMR linear sensors [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/sensor/magnetic_field_sensors.html] and TMR geartooth sensors [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/sensor/gear_speed_sensors.html] in standard packaged devices, and TMR image sensors [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/modules/magnetic_image_sensors.html] and TMR geartooth encoders [http://www.dowaytech.com/en/sensor/tmr_gear_tooth_encoders.html] in complete sensor modules at Sensors Midwest [https://www.sensorsmidwest.com/] in Rosemont, IL during Oct. 16-17, 2018.



MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com [http://www.multidimensiontech.com/].



