Tyto Care Receives CE Mark for Its On Demand, Remote Examination Solution

NEW YORK, October 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Approval Will Enable the Telehealth Company to Improve Primary Care Delivery for



European Health Systems and Consumers



Tyto Care [http://www.tytocare.com ], an innovative telehealth company enabling on demand telehealth visits and comprehensive medical examinations, today announced it received CE Mark approval and that its end-to-end telehealth solution is now available for European consumers and professionals.



CE Mark approval paves the way for the immediate European roll out of Tyto Care's comprehensive solution, which includes an otoscope, stethoscope, digital camera, and telehealth platform. The roll out will take place via partnerships with leading telehealth companies, health systems, and insurance providers.



Following its FDA clearance and product launch in the United States in 2017, Tyto Care has gained significant traction with major US health systems, telehealth companies, large private practices, and employers. Tyto includes a hand-held modular examination tool to remotely examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, and abdomen. Exam data can be shared with a clinician in real time as a live video telehealth visit or in advance of a telehealth session ('exam and forward') for a remote diagnosis. The platform includes proprietary self-guidance technology that enables anyone to easily and accurately capture exam data remotely.



"Receiving CE Mark approval is an important milestone for Tyto Care, and a major step in our continued strategic expansion into Europe and other new markets," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "European doctors are struggling to keep up with the increasing medical demand of an ageing population and the rise of chronic illnesses. Tyto is uniquely positioned to ease this burden by replicating the quality of in-person doctors' visits without any barriers to access such as transportation and wait time. We look forward to working with European partners to provide this critical missing link and transform the delivery of traditional primary care."



A recent funding round [https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyto-care-raises-25m-led-by-ping-an-global-voyager-fund-671647754.html ] led by Ping An Global Voyager Fund has helped propel Tyto Care's entrance into both the European and Asian markets as part of the company's commitment to delivering the best telehealth experience to consumers globally. As the company continues to grow, Tyto Care will focus on key market verticals including health systems, providers, and payers.



Tyto Care will be exhibiting at MEDICA 2018 in Düsseldorf November 12 - 15 in Hall 16, Booth 16G40. To see when Tyto will be speaking at MEDICA, click here [https://www.tytocare.com/medica-2018 ].



About Tyto Care



Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.



Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held modular tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, throat, ears and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting video exams and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use. The Tyto platform also allows for simple integration with EHR electronic health records systems and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here [https://youtu.be/bGfwKjbZNeA ].



For more information please visit http://www.tytocare.com.







Media Contact:

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

+1-323-283-8176









