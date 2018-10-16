FreeMove Welcomes Lazaro Fernandez in his Mission as General Manager

PARIS, STOCKHOLM, ROME and BONN, Germany, October 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



FreeMove, the world's top mobile telecommunications organisation, today announced the appointment of Lazaro Fernandez as General Manager. Fernandez takes over the role from Stephan Fauser and will focus on accelerating FreeMove's business development to serve large international mobile fleets.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608815/FreeMove_Logo.jpg )



"Our mission has always been to ensure multi-national companies access the best mobile connectivity wherever they do business," said Fauser. "Lazaro will continue to expand the scope of FreeMove's services as a leading player in the telco market with unique global capacities and local delivery. Acting as the organisation's advocate with customers, partners and stakeholders, he brings with him extensive leadership experience in the sector, with a particular skill in developing people and business processes."



FreeMove's strength is its ability to offer a centralised management, reporting and contractual approach, while giving companies the best mobile services on a local country-by-country basis. Since its beginnings fifteen years ago, FreeMove has been coordinating its member local national operators to meet its customers' requirements in terms of high quality networks and competitive pricing. Not only do FreeMove members include top European national operators, its partnerships with the Bridge Alliance across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and T-Mobile in the US also make for a compelling proposition when it comes to seamless global communications.



"As the mobile needs of multi-nationals evolve, particularly in this current technology and economic climate, it is important that FreeMove as an organisation is flexible enough to cater to their requirements," says Fernandez. "My mission is to not only expand our scope but also fast track our delivery to help companies expand their core business models and react quickly to new opportunities."



Fernandez joins FreeMove following successful executive positions within the Orange Group. His favourite domain is steering change and transforming business processes to improve customer operations. He has spent the last two decades working in customer operations, sales and marketing with experience in both the local and international telecommunications industry. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Madrid Autonoma University and several post graduate specialisations from KU Leuven, EM Lyon and Cranfield University.



"I'd like to thank Stephan Fauser for his commitment to establish FreeMove as one of the leading players for global services, building sales performance on strong collaboration governance among our members. It's a great base from which we can push the fast forward button."



About FreeMove



FreeMove is a telecommunication organisation that combines the national capabilities of Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia and Telia Company. Its mission is to deliver high-quality international mobile services to multinational customers by synchronising the know-how and capacities of its members. This includes best-in-class connectivity, streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value added services across their footprint. For further information please visit www.freemove.com [http://www.freemove.com ] .







Photo:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608815/FreeMove_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Gilles Prunevielle, +33-615-9162-88, press@freemove.com



