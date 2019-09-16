Sphera Completes Acquisition of thinkstep, a Leading Sustainability & Product Stewardship Software Company

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety, Operational Risk and Product Stewardship, has acquired thinkstep, a Stuttgart, Germany-based software and information services company that specializes in Corporate Sustainability and Product Stewardship. The deal, announced in July, was completed after German regulatory authorities approved the acquisition.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588281/Sphera_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588281/Sphera_Logo.jpg]



"thinkstep's cloud-based and on-premise software, data and expertise in the Corporate Sustainability and Product Stewardship markets support our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "Sphera's acquisition of thinkstep advances our Integrated Risk Management 4.0 strategy with our SpheraCloud platform while expanding our international customer base and expertise. We want to welcome thinkstep's customers and colleagues to Sphera."



thinkstep offers three types of software solutions: GaBi for product sustainability, which is the sector's most comprehensive lifecycle analysis tool and content offering worldwide; SoFI for corporate sustainability; and IMM/CPM, BOMcheck and EC4P, which is a suite of product compliance solutions that offer end-to-end capabilities for the supply chain, product design, manufacturing and end-of-life periods.



"We are very excited to be joining the Sphera family," said Jan Poulsen, thinkstep's CEO. "Adding our solutions and extensive regulatory database and expertise to Sphera was a natural fit, and we can't wait to get started collaborating together."



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



About Sphera Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.



About thinkstep thinkstep, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, enables organizations worldwide to succeed sustainably. thinkstep's software solutions, databases and consulting services help businesses drive operational excellence, exploit product innovation potential, enhance brand values and comply with regulatory issues. The company's 20 offices worldwide serve more than 8,000 clients.



Contact: Ellen Bremseth ebremseth@sphera.com [mailto:ebremseth@sphera.com]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804346/thinkstep_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804346/thinkstep_Logo.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588281/Sphera_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2577083-1&h=3274524706&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F588281%2FSphera_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F588281%2FSphera_Logo.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804346/thinkstep_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2577083-1&h=481037141&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F804346%2Fthinkstep_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F804346%2Fthinkstep_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.sphera.com/



