Arria and TIBCO Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Faster Understanding of Data with Natural-language Narratives

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced the two companies have joined forces to help the world draw greater meaning from data, opening the doors to better solutions for many of the problems we face. Their collaboration augments BI dashboards with insights written in natural language, providing a new starting point for data analytics.



Already, this strategic partnership has assisted people by giving them an improved understanding of COVID-19 data in the context of whichever places around the world they most urgently need information on. Arria's natural language generation software was used in a TIBCO Spotfire® COVID-19 dashboard [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2859958-1&h=1351709826&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arria.com%2Fcovid19-tibco%2F&a=COVID-19+dashboard] to provide key data insights into the impact of the disease from the local level to the global level.



TIBCO data scientists aggregate massive amounts of data for reporting in their dashboards, which include maps, graphs, and other visualizations to illustrate what's happening around the world. Arria's NLG software then uses artificial intelligence to transform the data into dynamically generated written narratives, helping dashboard viewers better understand what the data is telling them. People can more easily see trends in the virus numbers, such as what areas are experiencing fewer cases, whether there are any upticks, and what's happening with the numbers as states reopen. Video > [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2859958-1&h=3058994172&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F403201299&a=Video+%3E]



"Language was one of the world's greatest advancements, it catapulted humanity forward. Bringing human language to technology surely will have a similar impact," says Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria. "If data is the new oil, democratizing data understanding is the way to fuel business growth."



The pandemic isn't the only area where the collaboration between Arria NLG and TIBCO can give people a greater understanding of the ever-changing data that plays such a critical role in all aspects of their lives. Businesses have begun reaping rewards as well. Applications for businesses include pharma, finance, retail, and general enterprise reporting - any place where dashboards are used to provide instant access to critical information.



For example, Arria's technology is available as an add-on to TIBCO Spotfire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2859958-1&h=3330215395&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arria.com%2Ftibco-portal%2F%3FsubmissionGuid%3D1be03fd1-5ed9-4b5d-a854-2bf3e636b7ff&a=Arria%27s+technology+is+available+as+an+add-on+to+TIBCO+Spotfire], enabling companies to do more in Spotfire® with their data by going beyond visualizations -- essentially providing a new starting point for data analytics.



As a result, people at all levels within an organization will gain a valuable understanding of what the data reveals. Business intelligence becomes more valuable when it can be easily understood and used by anyone across the enterprise, and not just by data scientists. Arria's natural language generation allows individuals to connect, communicate, and share understanding and insights that will bridge silos across the enterprise.



"The pandemic has highlighted the need for sound data science and fact-based insights for everyone," says Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer for TIBCO. "These automated written summaries from Arria provide immediate understanding of the COVID-19 data, and a clear distillation of insights, to guide behavior and public policy."



About Arria NLG Arria NLG (www.arria.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2859958-1&h=4271067049&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arria.com%2Fstudio-for-bi%2F&a=www.arria.com]) is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence, specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). Arria's API architecture enables seamless integration with any BI, RPA or VOICE platform. Arria offers NLG solutions for banking, government, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer-product goods, news and media.



