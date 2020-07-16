Edison Group Continues to Grow Through the Pandemic by Opening First Office to Cover Benelux Region

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Group, the leading international research and investor relations consultancy, announces it has established an office in Amsterdam to cover the Benelux. Edison's regional presence brings new levels of investor access to Benelux corporates.



Heading up the office will be Johan van den Hooven and Edwin de Jong, who previously worked together as part of a successful and longstanding team at NIBC bank, one of the Netherlands' leading commercial banks



With the uncertainty brought by COVID-19, there is currently a highly challenging landscape for corporates in the Benelux region, drastically increasing the need for clear investor communications. Benelux corporates have also started issuing equity at a historic rate in search of new sources of capital to strengthen balance sheets and capitalise on opportunities.



To adapt to the global challenge Edison has digitalised the process of finding, informing, and introducing investors to clients. After distributing its sponsored research globally, Edison's digital platform monitors the behaviours of key investors by using smart targeting, with algorithms identifying interest - and even intent - to buy particular stocks.



Over the past three months almost 6,000 new investors are now reading its research content, downloads have increased by 25%, and Edison's research was accessed more than a quarter of a million times in May alone.



The Benelux region office - which has already signed its first client in automotive retailer Stern Auto B.V. - is part of a wider growth story at Edison as its shift to a digital approach has led the company's flourishing during the pandemic. Edison´s purpose is to continue leveraging its successful digital business model to help companies around the world access the capital they need. In the last three months Edison has been appointed by 16 listed companies, bringing its portfolio to more than 400.



Fraser Thorne, Founder and CEO, Edison Group, said: "We are always looking to capitalise on opportunities wherever we see a market need. Opening the Netherlands office is a perfect example of this and is an exciting step for us. A new regional base will help growth companies by significantly broadening the scope and scale of their investor bases, and will help ensure that investors have all the latest data and analysis to invest in some of Europe's most exciting growth companies."



