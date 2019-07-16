Standard Industries Appoints Justin Skala as CEO of BMI Group

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries, a global industrial company and the world's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced the appointment of P. Justin Skala as CEO of BMI Group, effective September 1, 2019. Tom Anderson will remain with the company as President and COO, focusing on manufacturing, supply chain, and research and development organizations.



David Winter, co-CEO, Standard Industries, said "Our strategy continues to focus on positioning BMI as the leading solutions provider to our customers. Finding a great leader to implement this strategy has always been our priority. With Justin's proven track record of leading teams to build and scale innovative, customer-facing, global businesses, we believe he's the right person to drive strong and sustainable growth at BMI as we continue to chart our course in the market with innovative and superior products."



Skala joins BMI from the Colgate Palmolive Company where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, leading all of the commercial growth functions globally as well as the sustainability efforts for the $15 billion corporation. Prior to that role, Skala served as the Chief Operating Officer for North America, Europe, Africa and Eurasia, and held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility across all regions and divisions over his 37 years with Colgate. He has been an Independent Director of Yum! Brands, Inc. since 2016.



"It is a privilege to be joining BMI at this pivotal moment when the company is rapidly evolving to capitalize on new opportunities while strengthening its market leadership position," said Justin Skala. "I'm inspired by Standard Industries' mission to lead a more modern approach to industrialism and I look forward to helping BMI realize its full potential as a world leader in the roofing and waterproofing industry."



"Justin is the ideal leader to guide BMI forward, with his proven record of attracting and leading extraordinary talent to successfully grow a global business," said David Millstone, co-CEO, Standard Industries. "Paired with his unique background in strategy, product innovation, and sustainability, Justin will unlock new opportunities for the BMI Group both in Europe and in the rest of the world."



About Standard Industries



Standard Industries is a global industrial company with 15,000 employees in over 80 countries. Our industry leading businesses include GAF, BMI Group, Schiedel, Siplast, SGI and GAF Energy. Key related investment businesses include strategic investment firm 40 North and Winter Properties, a real estate investment management and development company. Through R&D, innovation, supply chain enhancement and social impact efforts we are leading the transformation of our industries. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com [http://www.standardindustries.com/].



About BMI



BMI Group, a Standard Industries company, is the largest manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe. With 128 production facilities and operations in Europe, parts of Asia and Africa, the company brings more than 165 years of experience. More than 9,500 employees give established brands like Braas, Monier, Icopal, Bramac, Cobert, Coverland, Everguard, Monarflex, Redland, Sealoflex, Siplast, Vedag, Villas, Wierer, and Wolfin a face to the customer. BMI Group is headquartered in London. Learn more at www.bmigroup.com [http://www.bmigroup.com/].



BMI Group Contact:



Christopher Hunter-Ward, +44 203 761 4186 christopher.hunterward@bmigroup.com



Standard Industries Contact:



Clayton McGratty, +1 (212)-821-1604 clayton.mcgratty@standardindustries.com



Web site: http://www.bmigroup.com/



