Mannheim & Tongji Executive MBA dual-degree program ranks 58th in The Economist's Executive MBA Rankings 2018

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, The Economist released the Executive MBA Rankings 2018. The Mannheim & Tongji Executive MBA dual-degree program, which took part in the survey for the first time, placed 58(th) in the overall rankings.



The rankings are compiled through an evaluation of two key indicators: personal development/education background and career progress. The Mannheim & Tongji Executive MBA program was named as one of the ten best programs in three key indicators: 1. 1(st) in the proportion of the teaching faculty having a doctorate; 2. 7(th) in the number of courses given outside China; 3. 3(rd) in the proportion of the program's graduates who earn an increase in salary within two years following graduation.



It is the fourth time for the program to be included in a global EMBA program ranking, following placing among the top 50 in the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2017 and claiming 14(th) place in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global EMBA Rankings 2017 and 2018.



More importantly, the Mannheim & Tongji Executive MBA program is increasingly recognized by global authorities in education rankings. The program, which has to date made the EMBA program lists compiled by QS, the Financial Times and The Economist, has become the Executive MBA dual-degree program of choice among talented individuals.



CONTACT: Chen Lei, +86-21-65982427, helena_sem@tongji.edu.cn



