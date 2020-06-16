Coveris Grows Medical Segment With Significant Investments Towards Industry 4.0

VIENNA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the increased focus on the medical market segment, Coveris is taking a gigantic leap forward to modernize their medical packaging production facilities. With an extensive EUR 10 m investment program, Coveris strives to become best in class when it comes to process transparency, cleanliness and quality.



After a two-year long phase of market research and careful planning with industry experts, Coveris has recently started the implementation phase of modernizing its production facilities for sterile grade medical packaging at the Halle site, Germany.



The modernization is planned in all technology steps extrusion, printing, laminating and converting and is supposed to achieve industry 4.0 standards. Next to an upgrading of production equipment, it is planned to operate this machinery with industry leading safety-and cleanliness standards. To reduce the risk of any contamination to a minimum, Coveris will realize the printing and lamination in a white room environment. Core of the second phase in Q3 and Q4 this year it is planned to modernize the entire converting department of Halle under ISO Class 8 cleanroom conditions.



The new cleanroom offers not only significantly upgraded cleanliness levels during production but also while packing and preparation for customer shipment. The full transition from the old to the new equipment is expected to be completed in Q1 2021.



"Our high reputation in medical packaging is the result of a many decades long dedication to this market. This huge investment program is a serious commitment to support our customers to achieve the highest levels of quality and cleanliness also in the future," says Jakob A. Mosser, CEO of Coveris.



