DERMALOG Contactless Fever Checks at Medical Practices

- Due to the corona pandemic, general practitioners and specialists face the challenge of maintaining their practice without putting patients and staff at increased risk of infection. In Hamburg, Germany, another medical practice has implemented health protection measures using DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.



HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by. This can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading. German 'Practice without Limits' has chosen the Hamburg-based company's system as part of its hygiene concept.



The practice in Hamburg treats people without health insurance in different medical disciplines. At the practice entrance, patients and staff can make the contactless fever check from DERMALOG. The system measures body temperature in real-time by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology at a distance of up to 2 meters. If an increased temperature is detected, the solution displays an alert message. DERMALOG's temperature check also includes automated mask detection. If a person enters a medical practice without a face mask, the system displays a message informing the person that a mask is mandatory.



"As a practice that treats patients without insurance, we are an important source of help for many people with all kinds of health issues. The fever camera helps us to provide treatment even in times of the corona pandemic," says Peter Ostendorf, head physician of Practice without Limits.



Many hospitals and care facilities have implemented the DERMALOG thermal camera as part of their health protection measures. The system also protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hotels.



