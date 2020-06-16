Dorae Awarded as Technology Pioneer By World Economic Forum

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorae has been recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Dorae is the physical trade cloud, a software platform that brings technology to the heart of supply chain and business processes.



The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.



"We're excited to welcome Dorae to our 20(th) cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. Dorae is developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."



Aba Schubert, Co-Founder and CEO of Dorae says, "Thank you, World Economic Forum, for this honor. As the leader in supply chain technology, Dorae delivers the latest tools to help our users achieve value, reliability and sustainability. Dorae serves a market at the core of global economic activity, with a magnitude in the trillions of dollars. The insights and relationships that we will gain as a Technology Pioneer will enable us to push further and serve our global private and public sector client base even better."



Ricardo Santos Silva, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Dorae says, "We received news of this award by the World Economic Forum with great humility and great excitement. Dorae's ability to grow and to expand its market, especially during the last months that have been so challenging for the world, show that our impact is huge and growing. Dorae will make the world a better place."



This year's cohort selection marks the 20(th) anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.



About Dorae: Dorae is the physical trade cloud. It has offices in UK, US and Portugal. Dorae serves and connects it userbase around the world. (www.dorae.com [http://www.dorae.com/])



About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org [http://www.weforum.org/]).



