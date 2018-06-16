SOPHiA GENETICS Acquires Interactive Biosoftware to Drive Growth and Accelerate Data-Driven Medicine Adoption Around the World

MILAN, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



SOPHiA GENETICS, global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today at the European Human Genetics Conference (ESHG 2018) that it has completed the acquisition of French-based tech company Interactive Biosoftware (IBS), the creators of Alamut(R), the most used decision support software for clinical genomic data interpretation.



Alamut(R) is currently deployed in over 450 hospitals and is highly complementary to SOPHiA GENETICS' offering. This is an important milestone that will further accelerate the adoption of Data-Driven Medicine around the world.



The acquisition reinforces SOPHiA GENETICS' commitment to continuously support hospitals and patients with powerful technologies. Interactive Biosoftware's expertise and teams will join SOPHiA GENETICS' workforce. A seamless onboarding will ensure Alamut(R) users' experience.



"Interactive Biosoftware has been highly successful in providing powerful technology for experts with complex genomic interpretation needs. It is great to join SOPHiA GENETICS' unique approach and position to accelerate Data-Driven Medicine's adoption." - Andre Blavier CEO & Founder at Interactive Biosoftware.



"We are very excited about the acquisition of Interactive Biosoftware. Both SOPHiA AI and Alamut(R) are technologies trusted by the healthcare community and focus on patient-centric innovation. The addition of Alamut(R) marks a big step in our aim to help clinicians better diagnose patients equally. With a community of now over 900 teaching hospitals using our technologies we are in a unique position to connect clinicians and enable them to share knowledge." - Jurgi Camblong, CEO & Co-founder at SOPHiA GENETICS.



About SOPHiA GENETICS: Global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company which has developed SOPHiA AI, the most advanced technology for clinical genomics, helping healthcare professionals better diagnose and treat patients. The global network of 480 institutions from 60 countries that use the SOPHiA DDM(R) analytical platform powered by SOPHiA forms the world's largest clinical genomics community. By enabling the rapid adoption of genomic testing worldwide, turning data into actionable clinical insights, and sharing knowledge through its community, SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to save lives equally. The company's achievements were recognized by MIT Technology Review who ranked it amongst the 50 Smartest Companies in 2017. More info: http://www.sophiagenetics.com



About IBS: Interactive Biosoftware was founded in April 2007, in Rouen, France, by a group of medical and computer scientists focusing on practical software applications for health care and life sciences, particularly in the field of genomics. Our mission is to provide geneticists and clinical researchers with the most sophisticated, easy to use and reliable software to help them with their genomic analysis needs. We have acquired a strong reputation and the trust of experts worldwide thanks to the global adoption of Alamut(R), the standardized decision support software for clinical genomic data interpretation.



