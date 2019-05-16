Reevoo and J.D. Power Combine Strengths to Lead Automotive Consumer Insights Space in the US

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the automotive space, Reevoo, global leader in customer-sourced review technology, and J.D. Power, the global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, today announced an exclusive alliance. This union will create J.D. Power Verified Reviews, an unparalleled way for all automotive manufacturers to listen and showcase customer opinions in the US market.



Customer evaluations for brands, vehicles and dealerships will be collected through digital platforms, providing content for publishing online by automotive manufacturers.



"We are extremely excited at the prospect of working so closely with J.D. Power in the US market, given its 51-year history of being the voice of the customer," said Lisa Ashworth, CEO at Reevoo. "Together we will be able to offer automotive companies an unrivalled source of data and tools to help them grow and develop their business. At the same time, American car-buyers will have a proven and trustworthy route to gain consumer insights and share their opinions."



Reevoo is a leading supplier of services enabling customer-sourced reviews for brands, products and services. J.D. Power Verified Reviews will provide insights into how US customers are talking about brands and their experiences with vehicles, sales and service. With this insight, manufacturers can discover areas that can be improved, identify ways to attract and retain car-buyers, as well as provide consumers with a trustworthy source for purchasing decisions.



"Given our shared philosophy that the customer is the focal point of every business, there is a natural synergy between J.D. Power and Reevoo," said Chris Sutton, Vice President, US Automotive Retail Practice at J.D. Power. "Our passion and pursuit of measuring customer feedback is strengthened with this alliance and provides brands with another channel to listen to what their customers are saying."



Reevoo is a leading martech solution that provides validated reviews for products and services to a wide range of global companies. With a solid foundation built on collecting and publishing reviews from verified purchasers only, Reevoo extends its trust and integrity to companies across 60+ countries in 30 languages. To learn more, visit www.reevoo.com [http://www.reevoo.com/].



J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.



Media Relations Contacts: Garth Garland; Reevoo; London, UK; +44-20-3195-7669; garth.garland@reevoo.com [mailto:garth.garland@reevoo.com] Geno Effler, J.D. Power; Costa Mesa, Calif., USA; +1-714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com [mailto:media.relations@jdpa.com]



