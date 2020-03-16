Greek Company Solves the Global Issue of Availability of COVID-19 Sensitive Products in Online Pharmacies and Groceries

The Solution is being Implemented Globally by Technology Firm Convert Group



ATHENS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming from a small country bouncing back from one of the deepest and most draining recessions in history, where data, analytics & coding talent is nonetheless extremely strong, Convert Group [https://convertgroup.com/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Convert_Group_COVID19_], a Greek technology firm, is unveiling a solution for one of the most important challenges of the COVID-19 retail hysteria: availability and price fluctuations of COVID-19 sensitive products in Online Pharmacies & Online Groceries. Convert Group's platforms have already been implemented with tremendous success in Italy, Spain and Greece in partnership with 10 out of the 15 biggest multinational Consumer Healthcare and FMCG firms such as RB (Dettol), Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Henkel, Bayer, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Barilla, Abbott, P&G, L'Oreal, Nestle, FrieslandCampina, Colgate Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company and others. And today, the firm announced opening their infrastructure globally under an Enterprise Software-as-a-Service model for more manufacturers to gain visibility on their digital shelf presence. Convert Group's go-to-market approach only requires 5 days of setup as their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms do most of the work.



"The global FMCG & Consumer Healthcare eCommerce market is valued at EUR280B for 2020 according to Nielsen [https://www.nielsen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/04/future-opportunities-in-fmcg-ecommerce-1.pdf]," comments Panayotis Gezerlis, CEO and founder of Convert Group. "Today we are seeing uplifts in demand of more than 2.000% per week in COVID-19 related products such as Antiseptics and Masks, more than 100% in spaghetti, rice and hygiene products and about 50% in food supplements and vitamins" His partner Elena Chailazopoulou, Deputy CEO & Director of Product Innovation, adds: "Manufacturers of FMCG & Consumer Healthcare products today face huge challenges in monitoring their digital shelf presence, product availability and sell-out pricing. Online purchases are skyrocketing around the world and that leads to stock-outs and price gouging which is extremely painful for the global communities in their fight against COVID-19. We are extremely pleased to offer our proven technology to Manufacturers around the world, following our successful rollout in Italy, Spain & Greece."



Convert Group operates projects in 9 countries and is expanding in more countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & North America in a tremendous growth plan, supported by venture capital firms and private investors. They have a team of 45 talented data scientists, engineers, consultants & analysts, innovating on many fronts in eCommerce & omni-channel retail with their eRetail Audit [https://convertgroup.com/for-consumer-goods/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Convert_Group_COVID19_#intelligence_section] & eRetail Content [https://convertgroup.com/for-consumer-goods/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Convert_Group_COVID19_#ecommerce_section] platforms.



