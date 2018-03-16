Allianz Together With FC Barcelona Calls out to Explorers to Show How Technology Will Transform the Future of Healthcare

BARCELONA, Spain, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Last Thursday, March 15th, Auditorium 1899 hosted a new "Explorer" conference, within Allianz's Global Explorer Program, on this occasion in collaboration with FCB Innovation Hub. The Global Explorer Program makes a stop in Barcelona, after visiting Mexico City, Marrakesh and Hong Kong. Over 250 attendees, including entrepreneurs, innovation experts and professionals from the sports and healthcare sectors, debated the transformational effects of emerging technologies on the future healthcare paradigm. The event took the format of an expert panel which included Francesc Cos PH. D., Head of Sports Performance at FC Barcelona, Martin Meyer-Gossner, Business Consultant at Allianz SE, Isabel Perez, CEO of Wimu / Real Track Systems, Marie Andre Destarac, Senior Robotics Engineer at Aura Robotix and Helena Torras , CEO & Co-Founder, B-Wom.



The Explorer Program is Allianz's conscious effort to forge an alliance with the new generation of people whose future is at stake. These collection of worldwide micro-conferences reaches out to explorers globally to better understand the future of risks, to inspire and get inspired and to support visionaries. The challenges of the conferences are also prolonged and channeled to a more global level. "As one of the world's largest global insurer, it's our job to understand how the technological disruptions will improve the risk prevention to better serve and protect those who dare, " said Jean-Marc Pailhol, Head of Group Market Management and Distribution at Allianz SE.



After this stop in Barcelona, the Explorer Program will continue its course towards other amazing cities of the world, inviting to join the challenge of changing the future to more explorers. Find out more about the Explorer Program and the incoming challenges that it will present at: explore.allianz.com [http://explore.allianz.com ]







