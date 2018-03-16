Foreign Spectators of the 2018 FIFA World Cup(TM) Can Exit Russia With an Electronic FAN ID

MOSCOW, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation has announced that the Federal Law "On the preparation and holding in the Russian Federation the FIFA World Cup 2018(TM) and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and introduction of the amendments to some Russian Federation legislative acts" was published on the official website of the President of Russia (http://kremlin.ru/acts/news/57003).



The changes to the legislation have concerned the duration of possible entry into the Russian Federation for tourists who plan to cross the Russian federal border using FAN ID. Foreign spectators and stateless persons can enter Russia with their within the time period that starts 10 days prior to the date of the first match and ends on the date of the last match, i.e. it will be possible to enter Russia with a FAN ID from June 4 to July 15, 2018. The FAN ID holders must leave the country no later than July 25, 2018. Foreign spectators and stateless persons can also exit Russia using a FAN ID either in the laminated form or in electronic format if they have valid documents of identification.



"A FAN ID in electronic form is a file that you get by the mail after completing the FAN ID verification procedure. Foreign spectators can both enter and exit the territory of Russia with this form. However, in order to get access to the stadiums and attend the matches it is necessary to obtain a FAN ID in laminated form. The FAN ID Distribution Centers operate in all host cities. The delivery of FAN IDs abroad is also available" said Andrey Romankov, Deputy Director of the Department for the Implementation of Strategic Projects, the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.



FAN ID is a personalized spectator's card that is part of the football fan identification system.



To get a FAN ID it is necessary to fill out an application at http://www.fan-id.ru or register in a FAN ID Distribution Center. In combination with a match ticket a FAN ID will ensure convenient and fast access to the stadium. You can get a FAN ID in the FAN ID Distribution Centers in Russia, Rossotrudnichestvo international offices, VFS Global Visa Application Centers worldwide or order postal delivery.



