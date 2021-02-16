Alexander McQueen and Vestiaire Collective announce a collaboration aimed at empowering a move towards circular practices

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander McQueen and Vestiaire Collective are pleased to announce a pioneering collaboration aimed at empowering a move towards circular practices. Supported by innovative technology, the collaboration marks the launch of Vestiaire Collective's new 'Brand Approved' programme and reinforces Alexander McQueen's growing commitment to the durability of luxury fashion.



A select group of clients will be contacted by a sales representative at Alexander McQueen. Any pieces the clients wish to sell will be assessed and if eligible assigned a buy-back price. Once the pieces are received and authenticated by Alexander McQueen, the client will be issued with a credit note with which they will immediately be able to purchase new items from specified Alexander McQueen stores. Once processed by Vestiaire Collective the pieces will carry an external NFC tag giving prospective new buyers access to information confirming the authenticity of the piece. The pieces will be available to purchase on a dedicated 'Brand Approved' page on the Vestiaire Collective app and site.



Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and creation of uniquely beautiful garments, Alexander McQueen's collections are designed to stand the test of time. Both McQueen and Vestiaire Collective are committed to facilitating a move towards sustainability in the fashion industry and in consumer behaviour more broadly.



Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO Alexander McQueen comments: "Alexander McQueen is committed to a move towards circular practice, both in the design studio and in the development of new business models. We are delighted to be the first house in the world to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective on its Brand Approved programme and to give beautifully crafted pieces a new story. We are confident that our customers will be equally excited to take part in an initiative that challenges a linear economy and sets a new and more sustainable standard for the future. We hope many houses will follow because to have impact-at-scale, we need to act collectively."



Fanny Moizant, Vestiaire Collective Co-founder and President comments: "There is an urgent need to address the way we currently produce and consume fashion. Vestiaire Collective's 'Brand Approved' programme offers a sustainable solution, reinforcing the importance of durability, whilst empowering first-hand fashion players to disrupt their linear business models and embrace circularity. We are incredibly excited to launch the new service in collaboration with the prestigious house of Alexander McQueen, driving a shared mission to embed circularity at the heart of the fashion ecosystem".



This collaboration represents an exciting merging of compatible values and emphasises the importance of offering a more considered buying philosophy.



To discover the collaboration you can download the Vestiaire Collective App or visit vestiairecollective.com from 16(th) February 2021.



