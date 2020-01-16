China's Sanyuan Foods Enters Milan, Exuding Cultural Charms of the East

MILAN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of January 12, 2020, in Milan (CET), a fashion conference, which integrated modern art and classical Eastern charms, was held in Piazza del Duomo, Milan's main city square. Classic oriental string music, such as the pipa and the guqin and trendy segments such as street dance, tie dye clothing, and a catwalk took place one after the other, creating an impactful audiovisual feast with their use of countless, soulful artistic elements to express the conference's overall theme of having people witness and appreciate the allure of the East.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077835/Sanyuan.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077835/Sanyuan.jpg ]



The star of the event was a milk product from China created by Sanyuan Foods, a leading brand in the Chinese food industry. The packaging of the new milk product is culturally inspired by the national treasures housed within "The Palace Museum", giving us a sense of the cultural charms of the East. "Sanyuan Forbidden City Milk" features creative and artistic packaging. The package design was created by Swiss designers who drew their inspiration from international pop art, new Fes, De Stijl art, and elements of traditional Chinese musical instruments. At the conference, the intense color combinations of the packaging took everyone's breath away.



What we see here is not just a milk product that comes from China, but more of a dialogical cultural exchange between China and Italy. Mr. Stefano De Martino, former Vice President of the City Council of Milan, Ms. Giuseppina Merchionne, Executive Chairwoman of the Belt and Road Communication and Cooperation Center in Italy, Mr. Mario Dll'orto, Art Consultant of the EU-China National Culture and Art Centre, Mr. Pansisa Firippo, Consultant for the China Italy Geographical Indication Development Association, and Mr. Alesantlo Rosso, professor at Milan's Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera, attended the conference. Among them, Mr. Stefano De Martino has visited China 80 times and was awarded the honorary title of Ambassador of Friendship with the Chinese people. Martino expressed his pleasure to see that "civilized, open, and inclusive China" was receiving more and more international support.



On the verge of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Italian diplomatic relations, the two countries continue to share mutual benefits and win-win results, making new contributions to promote China-Europe connectivity and intercommunication, and even world development and prosperity. Sanyuan Foods and other outstanding Chinese enterprises will also make efforts and contributions to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples of the two nations, and enhance friendship between the two countries. We look forward to seeing more outstanding Oriental brands that present the world with more creative works of art.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077835/Sanyuan.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077835/Sanyuan.jpg]



CONTACT: ZHAN CHEN, +86-185-1002-5505



