Technogym: Official Fitness Equipment Supplier to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

SEOUL, South Korea, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Italian Company leader in fitness, wellness and athletic training has been



appointed for the 7thtime Official Supplier of the Olympic Games



Technogym will be Official Fitness Equipment Supplier for PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. For Technogym, internationally recognized for setting the standard in athletic training, rehabilitation and wellness, the South Korean Games 2018 represents the seventh Olympic experience after Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.



In PyeongChang and Gangneung, Technogym will equip 13 centers for the athletes to train prior to and during the Olympic Games. The main training center will be open to all athletes taking part in the Games and will be equipped with a wide range of products in order to cover the athletic preparation needs of every discipline. The other 12 training centers will be located at additional competition venues and specifically designed for the athletic preparation needs of the different disciplines. A total number of around 1000 pieces of equipment will be made available to the 3000 athletes, coming from 85 different countries and performing in 15 different disciplines. Moreover, Technogym will provide a team of professional athletic trainers to support the athletes as well as all related services (gym layout, installation and technical service).



The athletes will have the possibility to train on a selection of the most innovative products covering all training areas such as cardio, strength and functional training. All Technogym equipment will be fully integrated with the Mywellness cloud, the Technogym digital platform enabling them to stay connected to their own personal training program directly on the equipment itself and via their mobile devices.



The state of the art solutions that Technogym will take to South Korea include the newly released SKILLRUN, the first piece of running equipment that combines cardio and power training in a single solution offering the possibility to perform both running sessions to improve cardiovascular performance and resistance workouts to enhance power.



This new product is part of the SKILLINE, a collection of products created to address the SKILLATHLETIC TRAINING, a method developed by Technogym and Olympic champions for everyone who wishes to improve athletic performance. The line includes SKILLMILL, the only non-motorized product that combines power, speed, stamina and agility training, and SKILLROW, the first indoor rowing equipment capable of improving anaerobic power, aerobic capacity and neuromuscular abilities in a single solution.







