Media Alert: Supermicro Hosts Live CTO Roundtable with Industry Luminaries on Cloud Infrastructure

Technology Experts from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, and Supermicro Provide Insights on Evolving Cloud Build-Out and Market Adoption



On December 16, 2020, Supermicro hosts a live CTO roundtable with industry experts on global cloud infrastructure. Executives from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, and Supermicro will share insights and updates on the industry's movement to cloud-based data management and storage, and the impact of open-standard hardware and software architectures. Attendees will hear a wide range of opinions, strategies, and actions on technology innovation that data center managers can leverage to plan their next-generation cloud operations.



Roundtable Participants:





-- Intel: Shesha Krishnapura, Fellow and IT CTO

-- Red Hat: Chris Wright, SVP & CTO

-- VMware: Kit Colbert, VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU

-- Supermicro: Vik Malyala: SVP

What: Power of Cloud Infrastructure Innovation



Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include a moderated roundtable discussion and live Q&A.



When: December 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A recording of the roundtable session and Q&A will be available for a year.



Please click here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3012754-1&h=356289106&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighttalk.com%2Fwebcast%2F17278%2F456145%3Futm_source%3DSupermicro%26utm_medium%3Dbrighttalk%26utm_campaign%3D456145&a=here] for more information and to register.



