Resco Mobile Platform Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Deliver a Mobile Field Service Client

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The agreement will leverage Resco's industry leading mobile platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service



Today, Resco, a leading provider of enterprise mobile platform, announced it will deliver a robust mobile solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service. The combination of Dynamics 365 for Field Service and Resco's mobile platform will enable customers and partners to receive a quality mobile solution.



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784020/Resco_and_Microsoft_Dynamics_365.jpg )



"Resco's commitment to create and provide the best mobile business application platform is crowned with the new multi-year agreement with Microsoft," said Radomir Vozar, Resco CEO. "I am very excited for all customers of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service who will benefit from our leading mobile technology as part of the Field Service Mobile experience and to see Resco's central role in digital transformation of the companies around the globe."



Customers and Partners will be able to capitalize on the many benefits of Resco including full offline capabilities, unlimited configuration options, speed, security, scale, and global reach. Resco, combined with Dynamics 365 for Field Service, will provide customers with faster time to a production-ready solution.



"Integrating Resco's mobile platform to Dynamics 365 enables our field service customers to have a proven, supported solution for their field service users," said Kyle Young, Dynamics 365 for Field Service Product Leader at Microsoft. "In addition, our field service customers also have the benefits of receiving ongoing Resco.net mobility innovation and updates."



Field Service mobile client is available for all Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service customers with a valid license and provides Field Service functionality only with Microsoft providing full support of the mobile Field Service Client.



About Resco



Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. The team of Resco professionals utilizes its long-time expertise to design products for corporate customers, developers, and system integrators. Currently, Resco products are utilized by more than 2000 customers and 500 partners around the world.







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784020/Resco_and_Microsoft_Dynamics_365.jpg









CONTACT: Contact: Agnes Balazova, communications@resco.net, +421(2)209-020-17



