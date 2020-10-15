Fabsurplus.com and Hilco to Host On-Line Auction Sale of GaN-on-Sapphire Pilot Production Line

DAEGU, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI-Fabsurplus, a leading web-based re-seller of the Advanced Equipment Used to Manufacture Semiconductors, LEDs and Solar Cells, in Partnership with Hilco Industrial, today announced that Fabsurplus.com and Hilco are jointly hosting an on-line auction sale of a complete GaN-on-Sapphire Compound Semi LED Manufacturing Pilot Line, now open for bidding. The auction, which will run online until 21st October at 6am GMT, features over 100 items of late-model LED manufacturing equipment, including all stages of the LED Manufacturing process, from Epitaxy through to the packaging of the finished chips.



"Fabsurplus.com was chosen by our partner Hilco Industrial thanks to our specialist knowledge of the equipment and our over 20 years experience of on-line Semiconductor Equipment re-marketing," said Stephen Howe, the Owner of SDI-Fabsurplus Group of Companies. "Our line sales business started in 2003 with the sale of Motorola MOS 16, and the latest chapter is happening right now with the sale of this complete GaN-on-Sapphire pilot production line from Korea."



Customers can learn more about this sale and Fabsurplus.com's highly effective re-marketing solutions by contacting Stephen Howe, +1 830-388-1071, (info@fabsurplus.com [mailto:info@fabsurplus.com]).



About Fabsurplus.com



Fabsurplus.com refurbishes and re-markets the semiconductor equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company is a leading re-marketer of used fab equipment specializing in lithography, metrology, implant, CMP, CVD and PVD as well as Assembly, Test, SMT, FPD and Solar tool sets. Through software and design innovation, Fabsurplus.com provides technologically advanced systems and re-marketing solutions for customers fabricating current- and next-generation semiconductor devices. The company supplies equipment and provides re-marketing solutions to foundries, power device, memory and logic integrated device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and other Asian countries. The website Fabsurplus.com receives over 1 Million visits yearly. For more information, please contact Stephen Howe Telephone: +1-830-388-1071. Internet: www.fabsurplus.com [https://www.fabsurplus.com/]



About Hilco Industrial



Hilco Industrial provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services. The Company conducts sales events for the disposition of industrial machinery, equipment, inventory, and other assets. Hilco Industrial serves clients worldwide. For more information, please contact Roderik Huber Telephone: +31-20-470-0989. Internet: www.hilcoind.com [https://www.hilcoind.com/].



