Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in the EU and Russia

GLENDALE, California, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the beta launch of its highly anticipated B2B international trade hub, Export Portal is welcoming trade professionals from the EU and Russia to their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.



EP+ is an innovative approach that supplies SMEs with everything they need to trade internationally in Russia and the EU. Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade to battle the unique issues they face, such as trade wars and difficulty digitizing. EP+ is a global network that provides support to their local SMEs and understands their difficulties.



Participants have a number of benefits to look forward to, including income-based commission, voicing the trade and commerce needs of their country, and helping SMEs in their country go global. On EP+, members have the ability to support economy growth and SMEs in their countries.



"With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in the EU and Russia at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry," said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. "Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal, both locally and globally."



After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.



