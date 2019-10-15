WISPA Members Vote Cambium Networks Manufacturer of the Year

Recognized by Wireless Internet Service Providers as the Industry Leader



ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612131-1&h=4192575491&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambiumnetworks.com%2F&a=Cambium+Networks] , a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, was awarded Manufacturer of the Year as voted by the members of the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612131-1&h=1251438716&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wispa.org%2F&a=Wireless+ISP+Association+(WISPA)]. Cambium Networks has now won the Manufacturer of the Year award three years in a row.



"Wireless ISPs are deploying innovative wireless connectivity solutions around the world that are changing the world. We are honored to be recognized by our network operator customers. Their deep understanding of the technology and business has provided key insights as we continue to evolve our wireless fabric of connectivity solutions [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612131-1&h=2521570484&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambiumnetworks.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F10%2FWirelesss_Fabric_Intelligent-Edge_10012018b.pdf&a=wireless+fabric+of+connectivity+solutions]," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks.



"Wireless ISPs operate successful businesses bringing broadband to millions of residential and enterprise customers in a very challenging environment. RF spectrum is limited, customer throughput demand is high and continues to grow, and reliability is paramount," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Cambium Networks. "Every day, our development and support teams are collaborating with our WISP network operator customers to drive innovation and provide more throughput through limited spectrum. We are pleased to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our active engagement with this vibrant industry."



Cambium Networks is demonstrating its solutions at WISPAPALOOZA in Las Vegas [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612131-1&h=1348995377&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wispa.org%2FEvents%2FWISPAPALOOZA&a=WISPAPALOOZA+in+Las+Vegas] this week, in booth #635.



About Cambium Networks Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2612131-1&h=2945872846&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambiumnetworks.com%2F&a=www.cambiumnetworks.com]



