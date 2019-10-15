Airspan - Breaking Down the Barriers to Entry With the New Mimosa Connectorized A5x Access Point

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspan Networks is pleased to announce the latest Mimosa product offering, the A5x - a connectorized 2x2 access point. This discreet access point is breaking down barriers to entry with its sleek design and competitive price point, without sacrificing performance.



With access point capacity of up to 700 Mbps (IP), the A5x is delivering the speeds consumers and business users demand at a fraction of the cost. This product is engineered with the highest of standards, is IP67 rated and capable of rising above the noise with our extended frequency capabilities of 4.9-6.4 GHz where allowed.



"The Mimosa team has a rich history of creating high-quality products that go the distance - together now with the Airspan brand, the A5x is no exception" said Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan. "With its impressive design and performance, and even more impressive price point - this product will offer a great alternative to our customers who need to lower the cost per subscriber, without sacrificing on throughput."



The A5x is a great solution for short to long-range pole and tower point-to-multipoint applications. For more information on this product, visit: mimosa.co/products/A5x/ [https://mimosa.co/products/A5x/]



