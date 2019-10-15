CenturyLink Expands On-Demand Network Connectivity to Google Cloud Platform

Service expansion furthers CenturyLink's edge compute strategy



MONROE, La., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more enterprises look to move their high-performance workloads and applications to the cloud, CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2607666-1&h=2525395722&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] is providing a new option for connecting business premises and public data centers to cloud environments with the expansion of its Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections service to Google Cloud Platform. This expansion enables self-serve, real-time, dedicated network connectivity across thousands of endpoints in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe through CenturyLink's secure, global fiber network.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009002/CenturyLink_Google_Cloud_Platform.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009002/CenturyLink_Google_Cloud_Platform.jpg ]



"CenturyLink is supporting the digital business with direct, on-demand and scalable cloud networking solutions that customers can easily control," said Paul Savill, CenturyLink senior vice president, core network and technology solutions. "With this expansion, Google Cloud customers now have a new, easy way to connect and control their cloud networking environments and adjust bandwidth in response to their evolving business needs."



CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections plays a key role in the company's edge compute strategy. It provides real-time network provisioning from the customer premises to CenturyLink's edge locations, allowing businesses to deploy and manage workloads in an agile development model. These edge services can connect to thousands of data centers and office buildings by leveraging CenturyLink Cloud Connect to run distributed IT workloads close to the edge of the network.



"With CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, enterprises will be able to connect their locations and scale their network up and down as quickly and easily as they do with their Google Cloud workloads," said Kerry Takenaka, product manager, Google Cloud. "Having your network behave in a cloud-like elastic way will be a key enabler to enterprises' hybrid cloud strategies and digital transformation."



CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections includes a self-service portal and API that give customers real-time control over their hybrid cloud networking using private Ethernet services. To further enhance the customer experience, CenturyLink also offers a simple pay-as-you-go billing model that provides the flexibility to add and remove services as needed, without term liability.



CenturyLink expanded its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud in 2019 by combining a public cloud with CenturyLink IT consulting services. CenturyLink established a Google Cloud Center of Excellence with certified Google Cloud architects and engineers who are highly skilled in cloud infrastructure, networking, migration and managed services to assist customers with their digital business. In addition, CenturyLink's global broadcast fiber network, Vyvx Cloud Connect, provides access to Google Cloud Platform by offering multi-site, diverse connectivity paths for high-bandwidth, high-quality video feeds.



About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2607666-1&h=532420611&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F].



