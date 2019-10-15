Celemics Expedites Target Enrichment NGS Data Insights by Partnering With BlueBee on a Global Genomics Data Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, and RIJSWIJK, The Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celemics, provider of NGS target enrichment kits and innovative sequencing platforms, announced today the release of a comprehensive NGS target enrichment workflow for clinical and translational research applications. To serve as an end-to-end workflow with integrated genomic data analysis, Celemics partnered with BlueBee, an industrial-grade and highly configurable data platform provider, to develop a bioinformatics solution tailored for their assay and end-user experience. Collaborative efforts between these two industry leaders produced the Celemics web solution, offering a new level of accessibility to users of target enrichment NGS assays. The Celemics web solution will act as a springboard to propel research towards precision medicine and provide Celemics with an extensible, highly efficient and scalable data strategy poised for growth.



The Celemics web solution is a turnkey analytics option, transforming raw data into actionable results as part of the Celemics NGS target enrichment kit portfolio. "Data analysis is a critical workflow area with potential for streamlining," says Dr. Hyoki Kim, CEO Celemics. "We chose BlueBee to address the data analysis bottleneck for our customers with a platform that fits precisely with our assay. The Celemics web solution standardizes the digital end of the workflow, is high-performance, and provides ease of use. This strategic product extension is directly in line with our company mission of accelerating precision medicine, which we are thrilled to make tangible for a global market," Dr. Kim adds.



Leveraging BlueBee's Genomics Platform, Celemics is able to serve an expanding global market with clinical-grade data compliance and guaranteed data residency for customers in Europe, Asia, and beyond. The administrator features of the platform ensure that Celemics remains in complete control of their pipeline and operations. The streamlined user interface enables end-users with any level of expertise to analyze, interpret, and return actionable results from their sequencing workflow. Celemics end-users may also work collaboratively, providing secure, permissioned, and audited access of project data and analyses.



"We are honored to serve Celemics," says Hans Cobben, CEO of BlueBee. "The BlueBee Genomics Platform, configured for the Celemics data workflow, will streamline data analysis through insight generation for target enrichment applications, and support market expansion for Celemics. Partnerships like this that bridge the gap between wet-lab and data workflows, are critical to the pursuit of precision medicine," Cobben adds.



About Celemics



Celemics is a biotech company developing and supplying key enabling solutions in the field of genomics, antibody discovery and synthetic biology. As a manufacturer of target enrichment kits for NGS applications, Celemics secured itself in the global market for genetic testing. Celemics offers defined panels and customized target enrichment kits in IVD and RUO sector with remarkable synthetic probe rebalancing technology under stringent quality management system (ISO 9001, ISO 13485, GMP). Founded 2010, Celemics has been focused in the last several years on providing target enrichment panels in Europe and Asia for various applications including oncology, inherited disease and genetic marker discovery.



About BlueBee



BlueBee is a global bioinformatics software solutions provider offering fit-for-purpose configurability on its BlueBee Genomics Platform. BlueBee data analysis solutions serve to analyze, interpret, report, and learn from aggregated data, for research and diagnostic assay manufacturers, high-throughput service providers, large project initiatives, and biopharma. BlueBee's information security management system is ISO 27001 certified plus an option for ISO 13485 quality management to serve medical devices. BlueBee meets GDPR and other global data compliance requirements with its data residency guarantee.



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951551/BlueBee_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951551/BlueBee_Logo.jpg]



