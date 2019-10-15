The Spielwarenmesse Reveals the Trends for 2020

- Toys for Future, Digital goes Physical, Be you!



NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spielwarenmesse's international TrendCommittee has identified three strong trends for 2020: "Toys for Future", "Digital goes Physical" and "Be you!". They can be viewed and experienced at the Spielwarenmesse which opens for business from 29 January to 2 February 2020 and will be showcasing more than a million products. Covering an area of approximately 1,000m², the TrendGallery in Hall 3A is the nerve centre for innovations. The Trend Islands feature products that reflect the trends, giving trade visitors the opportunity to explore and put them to the test.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010025/Spielwarenmesse_Toys_for_Future.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010025/Spielwarenmesse_Toys_for_Future.jpg]



Toys for Future - Sustainability in play



The current Fridays for Future movement is highlighting how climate change affects us all. The toy industry has a tendency to tackle current issues and reflects the world on a smaller scale. Products that fall within this trend have a firm focus on climate protection and sustainability. They not only promote environmentally friendly behaviour and raise awareness through play, but they also comprise toys with sustainable aspects such as ecological materials, or articles that have been upcycled or recycled.



Digital goes physical - Virtual figures 'get real'



Characters from well-known computer games and e-sports are becoming popular licensing themes. YouTube channels, apps and messaging services, likewise, offer considerable potential. Users operate within digital worlds and identify with the fictitious content. In the "Digital goes Physical" trend, digital characters enter the world of conventional toys. The characters' physical counterparts become an extension of virtual reality, opening the door to new experiences through play.



Be you! - Games for all



The world is colourful and diverse. Play connects everyone irrespective of origin, religion or appearance. This is the fundamental principle of this trend which brings together two objectives: to help people with special needs and to promote tolerance, inclusion and diversity. People with disabilities or diseases, such as dementia or Parkinson's, have very different tactile requirements when it comes to toys and games. Products within this theme stimulate their minds and motor skills whilst creating shared experiences.



Trends, innovations and knowledge



The TrendGallery in Hall 3A is synonymous with on-trend products, new ideas, innovative exhibitors and knowledge transfer. The Trend Islands allow trade visitors to take a closer look at the kind of products that reflect the trends and to try them out for themselves. In addition, the many displays shine a light on innovations across all product groups. The TrendGuide, which is available in the TrendGallery, contains well-presented information on the trend products and innovations. Experts at the Toy Business Forum hold daily talks on the latest trends and on topics and challenges facing the trade, now and in the future.



Information on the 2020 trends can be found at www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/trends [http://www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/trends]. Images are available at www.spielwarenmesse.de/media [http://www.spielwarenmesse.de/media].



Spielwarenmesse(®)



Spielwarenmesse(®), the leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure, is organised by the fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG. The trade fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for 2,900 national and international manufacturers. The presentation of new products and the extensive industry overview provide a valuable pool of information for annual market orientation for 67,000 buyers and toy traders from 130 nations. Spielwarenmesse(®) has also been a protected word mark in Germany since 2013.



Fair dates: Spielwarenmesse(®), Wednesday to Sunday, 29 Jan - 2 Feb 2020



