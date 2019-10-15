Cybereason and SecureLink Partner to Deliver New Security Services to Nordics, Benelux, UK and DACH Region Enterprises

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=774818718&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cybereason.com%2F&a=Cybereason], creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform and SecureLink [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=2734866304&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsecurelink.net%2F&a=SecureLink], one of Europe's most respected managed security service providers, today announced a strategic partnership extending SecureLink's current security offering to safely enable enterprises. SecureLink is launching a new service built on the Cybereason platform - SecureDetect Endpoint - which will benefit customers across the UK, Nordics, Benelux and DACH regions.



The partnership is designed for enterprises who understand that today's cybersecurity defenses are not sufficient and want a more robust 24x7 solution that addresses their security needs.



"The connected world and expanding digital footprint have us excited to be partnering with Cybereason to deploy a next-generation service that our joint customers can manage on their own or through our MDR service. With our Cyber Defense Centers across the globe, we're planning to work closely with Cybereason to strengthen the SecureDetect Endpoint service to the far corners of the globe. We are happy to have on boarded the first customers to the service already," said Anders Stenwall, Vice President of Group Service Delivery, SecureLink.



Customers will be able to rapidly deploy the new service and have the choice of managing the technology themselves or to consume it as an MDR service from SecureLink. With Cybereason deployed across endpoints, servers and mobile devices, customers will enjoy superior visibility, improved detection rates and the ability to take remediative action much faster.



The SecureDetect Endpoint service is ideal for organizations requiring real-time detection and response capabilities. The service has been designed to meet increased demand SecureLink is experiencing and to increase market share through the delivery of new SaaS driven cybersecurity platform. The new offering will provide customers with a holistic managed solution that addresses their unique needs.



"Cybereason is thrilled to partner with SecureLink. Deployed to servers, workstations and mobile devices, the SecureDetect Endpoint service will provide superior visibility, improved detection rates and the ability to take remediative action much faster to fight the sophisticated threats across IT networks," said Ghazal Asif, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Cybereason.



About SecureLink



SecureLink is Europe's premier, award winning, cyber security company. Active since 2003, they've rapidly grown beyond the continent. From 15 offices in 8 countries, they build a secure connected world. Over 700 experts, thought leaders and all-round great professionals are dedicated to delivering unrivalled infosec value for over 1300 customers. With processes that are proven and certified, SecureLink combines innovation, the benefit of scale, with a unique local touch. True to their core values, they're easy to do business with, passionately independent, and always speaking your language. For more information, see [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=2835945014&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.securelink.net%2F&a=%C2%A0]www.securelink.net [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=2383898895&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.securelink.net%2F&a=www.securelink.net].



About Cybereason



Cybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint prevention, detection and response and active monitoring. The solution delivers multi-layered endpoint prevention by leveraging signature and signatureless techniques to prevent known and unknown threats in conjunction with behavioral and deception techniques to prevent ransomware and fileless attacks. Cybereason is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Asia-Pacific and continental Europe.



Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=3745707998&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cybereason.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cybereason.com%2F]



Follow us: Blog [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=4266534797&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cybereason.com%2Fblog%2F&a=Blog] | Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=3805584064&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fcybereason&a=Twitter] | Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2610228-1&h=562776903&u=http%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fcybereason&a=Facebook]



Media Contact: Bill Keeler Senior Director, Global Public Relations Cybereason bill.keeler@cybereason.com [mailto:bill.keeler@cybereason.com] (929) 259-3261



Web site: http://www.cybereason.com/



