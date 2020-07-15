Enscape Announces the Release of Version 2.8 and a New Partnership with BIM Track®

New Issue Management Capabilities and Enhanced Real-Time Rendering Effects Enrich Design Review for the Entire AEC Project Team



KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enscape, the leading provider of real-time rendering and virtual reality technology for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market, announces the release of Enscape version 2.8. With a focus on collaborative model-based workflows and enhanced visualization, Enscape 2.8 enriches the design review process for the entire AEC project team.



Teams can now easily identify and document design and construction issues when reviewing projects in Enscape 2.8. Whether it's a question, RFI, or clash, each issue can be quickly captured in a photorealistic 3D view, noted, and assigned to the appropriate team member. Comments, along with saved 3D views, are stored in the Enscape project file for easy archiving and retrieval.



For multi-disciplinary BIM coordination, Enscape has partnered with BIM Track, one of the world's leading cloud-based BIM collaboration platforms. Issues can be synced between Enscape 2.8 and BIM Track, then retrieved in popular BIM software including Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Procore, Tekla Structure, Solibri, and more.



"Providing designers and contractors the ability to capture issues during an Enscape review session extends the value of real-time visualization to the entire AEC project team," said Moritz Luck, Co-founder of Enscape. "The new issue management features in Enscape 2.8, and our new partnership with BIM Track, promise to make the design process faster, by making communication between teams easier and more robust."



To further enhanced presentation, Enscape 2.8 introduces new wind effects. Create stunning animations by increasing or decreasing the extent leaves rustle, plants sway, and water ripples with the wind. Also, designers working in healthcare will benefit from a new Asset Library of medical equipment and medical staff, including doctors and nurses.



Users will find several BIM workflow enhancements. Enscape 2.8 is fully compatible with Revit 2021. For ArchiCAD users, views created in Enscape now display in the ArchiCAD view map, and views can be batch rendered for improved performance. And, all Enscape Asset libraries are now supported in the beta version of the Enscape plug-in for Vectorworks.



Enscape 2.8 is available in English, German, and now Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Users can try Enscape free for 14-days at https://www.enscape3d.com/latest-version [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2854981-1&h=2101282721&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enscape3d.com%2Flatest-version&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enscape3d.com%2Flatest-version]. Educational licenses are free.



More information Learn more about the release of Enscape version 2.8 and our partnership with BIM Track, by visiting https://blog.enscape3d.com/bim-track-integration [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2854981-1&h=952340036&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblog.enscape3d.com%2Fbim-track-integration&a=https%3A%2F%2Fblog.enscape3d.com%2Fbim-track-integration].



About Enscape GmbH Enscape, based in Karlsruhe, Germany, and New York, was founded in 2017 and has established itself firmly in the international architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Its product enables users to create live, high-quality real-time 3D renderings and virtual reality scenes from today's most popular modeling and BIM software. Companies from 150 countries and 85% of the internationally renowned TOP100 architectural firms use Enscape to improve their design process. For more information, visit www.enscape3d.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2854981-1&h=3640108727&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2854981-1%26h%3D1633633136%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fc212.net%252Fc%252Flink%252F%253Ft%253D0%2526l%253Den%2526o%253D2724238-1%2526h%253D213047063%2526u%253Dhttp%25253A%25252F%25252Fwww.enscape3d.com%25252F%2526a%253Dwww.enscape3d.com%26a%3Dwww.enscape3d.com&a=www.enscape3d.com].



