Huawei's All-New CloudEngine S12700E Wins "Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award" with Highest Score

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's flagship CloudEngine S12700E won the coveted "Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award" with the highest score -- an astounding 9.6 out of 10. Never before has a campus switch received this award, signifying the industry-leading strengths and differentiators of Huawei switches.



A world-renowned consulting company, Frost & Sullivan brings together a panel of judges once a year to comprehensively evaluate products of different vendors based on two factors: technology leverage and customer impact. And based on the evaluation results, Frost & Sullivan awards the Enabling Technology Leadership Award to vendors who have demonstrated impressive leadership, technological innovation, customer service support, and strategic product development, helping enterprise IT decision makers make more informed purchase decisions.



In this year's award selection, Frost & Sullivan comprehensively researched and evaluated the flagship campus switches from mainstream vendors. After 10 rounds of selection by a judging panel made up of thought leaders, industry experts, and research directors, Huawei CloudEngine S12700E was singled out for its industry-leading hardware architecture, switching performance, experience assurance, and O&M simplicity. Specifically, CloudEngine S12700E ranks first in both technology leverage (9.7 points) and customer impact (9.5 points).



"Huawei is committed to providing the most advanced campus network solutions and switches for global enterprise customers across all industries. We're delighted that Huawei's CloudEngine S12700E has won this prestigious award, which signifies that Huawei campus switches are widely recognized by global customers and industry experts," said Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line. "In the future, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to customer centricity and continued innovation, and persist in helping customers embrace a fully connected campus network to accelerate their digital transformation journey. We are also hugely grateful for the insights shared by customers and experts during the selection of the Enabling Technology Leadership Award."



The unanimous trust from customers and experts is attributed to the leading performance and numerous innovations of Huawei's flagship CloudEngine S12700E switch.





-- CloudEngine S12700E adopts an innovative architecture that separates the

control plane from the switching plane. This allows bandwidth to be

increased by simply upgrading the switch fabric unit (SFU). What's more,

the CloudEngine S12700E reaches an all-time high switching capacity of

57.6 Tbps, six times the industry average(Tolly Test Report

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858543-1&h=472326656&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fe.huawei.com%2Fen%2Fmaterial%2Fnetworking%2F1a0e294b69d54380b5ec85902

014f2d5&a=Tolly+Test+Report]). This paves the way for the network

evolution of large enterprise campuses over the next decade.

-- CloudEngine S12700E innovatively introduces a cell switching mechanism

that achieves non-blocking, lossless data forwarding based on dynamic

load balancing. This design efficiently resolves the congestion problem

faced by conventional hash algorithm-based packet switching

technologies, and in doing so ensures the service experience of

network-wide users.

-- Designed with the industry-leading native wireless access controller

(WAC) feature, CloudEngine S12700E implements wired and wireless

convergence by managing a maximum of 10,240 wireless access points (APs)

and supporting 50,000 concurrent users. It is the ideal core switch for

fully-wireless campus networks in the Wi-Fi 6 era.

Up until now, Huawei CloudEngine S series campus switches have served more than 1500 campus network customers worldwide across sectors such as government, education, finance, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and retail, helping them achieve their digital transformation goals.



For more information about the switch, please visit Huawei CloudEngine S12700E series switches [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858543-1&h=435259290&u=https%3A%2F%2Fe.huawei.com%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fenterprise-networking%2Fswitches%2Fcampus-switches%2Fs12700e&a=Huawei+CloudEngine+S12700E+series+switches+].



For more information about the award, please visit Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858543-1&h=371562580&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.frostchina.com%2F%3Fp%3D16356&a=Frost+%26+Sullivan+2020+Global+Campus+Switch+Enabling+Technology+Leadership+Award]



