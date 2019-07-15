The Royal Club partners with Par Caterers and six luxury home builders

Former Tartan Park Golf Course Continues Transformation



LAKE ELMO, Minnesota, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Club, a 475-acre, $85 million development, built around 18-hole championship-caliber public golf course, designed by the late Arnold Palmer and Annika Sörenstam, announces its partnership with Par Caterers and six luxury home builders.



The Royal Club represents a complete transformation of what was once known as 3M's Tartan Park Golf Course. The premier home development has partnered with builders; Charles Cudd Co., Custom One Homes, Gorham Companies, Inc., Hartman Homes, Pratt Homes and TJB Homes, to construct the 291 single-family and villa homes within the golf cart accessible community.



"At the center of this community is our clubhouse and restaurant," said Hollis Cavner, the principal partner on the Royal Club development. "As a multi-purpose facility, our clubhouse is the perfect place for the community to celebrate life's events - weddings, anniversaries, and baby showers - as well as host corporate events like board meetings, charities and retreats."



Arnie's, the full-service restaurant within the clubhouse, offers seating for up to 92 guests. The grand ballroom seats up to 300 and opens up to an outdoor patio which overlooks Horseshoe Lake and the first and tenth holes of the course. Led by Operations Director of Par Caterers, Steven Uhl, who has more than 40 years experience in the food and beverage industry, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Entrees on the menu, range in price from $15 to $28, and include walleye, salmon, Southern fried chicken, pork chops, and Certified Angus beef.



In an effort to create community, and make golf accessible for all families, a par three, six hole short course was designed. All children under 18 years old play for free and clubs and balls are furnished with no charge.



Future planned amenities for the residents include a fitness center and pool, three miles of walking/running trails and two miles of rustic wooded trails, as well as a children's park.



