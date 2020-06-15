Appian Announces CampusPass(TM) Solution for Universities

CampusPass(TM) enables school administrators to coordinate the complexities of returning their community to campus while prioritizing health, safety, and data privacy in the wake of COVID-19



MCLEAN, Virginia, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian today announced a new COVID-19 pandemic solution to help school administrators ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors. The Appian CampusPass [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830538-1&h=1778089727&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fcampuspass%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Deducation-2020&a=Appian+CampusPass] solution [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830538-1&h=3840374261&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fcampuspass%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Deducation-2020&a=%C2%A0solution], built on Appian's Low-code Automation Platform and developed in conjunction with the University of South Florida, runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. Appian CampusPass is deployable in a matter of hours, assisting coordination and communication with all members of the university to restart and maintain a healthy campus.



"The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our most important concern during this pandemic," said Sidney Fernandes, CIO of the University of South Florida. "Coordinating and communicating across all departments and tens of thousands of students poses a significant challenge for universities, and Appian is the platform that brings us all together safely and securely."



Appian CampusPass helps university professionals intelligently manage the complexities of returning students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors to campus, while maintaining the privacy and security of personal health information. The solution centralizes and automates COVID-19-related data collection and processing, daily health status validation, isolation protocols, and more. Because the solution is low-code, it can be easily modified to fit the specific and evolving needs of an academic institution. CampusPass is mobile ready out-of-the-box for Android and iOS.



Key capabilities of the solution include:





-- A Unified Command Center. See and manage the health and campus status of

the entire academic community in real time, through one single

interface.

-- Customizable Check-In Survey. Utilize a self-reporting model to collect

all information on the COVID-19 status and return-to-campus preferences

of every member of the academic community.

-- Mobile Pass Verification. Based on your institution's and governmental

policies, everyone approved to return to campus receives an automated

authorization, displayed on their mobile devices for easy verification.

-- Incident Tracking. Rapidly identify COVID-19 exposure incidents across

campus for centralized management.

-- Isolation Processing. Manage the process to quickly isolate new COVID-19

positive, on-campus residential students.

-- Global Languages. Available in English, Italian, Spanish, German,

French, and other languages.

The Appian CampusPass solution will be available for purchase starting on July 1, 2020.



For more information on Appian CampusPass, please go to www.appian.com/campuspass [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830538-1&h=3867925127&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fcampuspass%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Deducation-2020&a=www.appian.com%2Fcampuspass].



About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830538-1&h=2909453942&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Deducation-2020&a=www.appian.com].



