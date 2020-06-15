No Trade Conference? No problem. MSA launches Digital Week to Bring New Safety Technology to Firefighters

BERLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Coronavirus pandemic has put many of our daily routines on hold, for a firefighter, life is never "on hold" as emergencies and natural disasters never stop. Accordingly, MSA Safety Incorporated today announced the kick-off of a week-long event - called MSA: Connected - that will use digital technologies to provide firefighters and first responders with the the latest information on various product and technology-based safety solutions. This free online training series is accessible via MSAsafety.com and will take place the 15(th) to 20(th) June.



"The timing of MSA: Connected is not a coincidence," said Yohan Morel, MSA Senior Marketing Manager, First Responder, Europe. "Interschutz, the world's largest trade fair focusing on fire service and security, was originally scheduled for this week in Hannover, Germany. Because we recognize the value and knowledge our customers gain by attending conferences like this in person, our vision is to create a unique experience for customers that helps them stay connected with the latest in firefighter safety technology."



Among the many activities scheduled are a series of live webinars that offer participants the opportunity to connect directly with MSA safety technology experts. Topics for these sessions include voice communications, technology standards, best practices to help reduce contamination risk, among many others.



-- 15 June: "Changing Requirements for Firefighters." Learn why the right

self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is crucial for firefighter

health and safety.

-- 16 June: "Improve communication in the most dangerous environment."

Learn how voice communication solutions from MSA can help help

firefighters stay connected on the fireground.

-- 17 June: "Stay at the forefront of safety, technology, and standards."

Learn more about the modular design of MSA's M1 SCBA.

-- 17 June: "Experience better physical protection." The M1 SCBA was

developed with intelligent ergonomics, learn more about how it can be

customized to provide enhanced physical protection.

-- 18 June: "Best practices to help reduce firefighter risk." Learn how the

unique features of MSA's M1 SCBA allow for a deeper, more efficient

clean and easy service and maintenance without compromising on safety.

-- 19 June: "Be ready for the future of breathing protection." Want to know

what's coming next? Be sure to tune in for an outlook on the future of

firefighting technologies.

All MSA: Connected digital week activities will be held in both English and German. For more information and to register, please visit https://gb.msasafety.com/msa-connected [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830554-1&h=1715795404&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgb.msasafety.com%2Fmsa-connected&a=https%3A%2F%2Fgb.msasafety.com%2Fmsa-connected].



About MSA Safety



Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2830554-1&h=917886968&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.msasafety.com%2F&a=www.MSAsafety.com].



