GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Announces Commercial Partnership With One of the Largest European Cryptocurrency Exchanges

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) (FWB: 48G) (WKN: A2JF6W) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today its wholly owned subsidiary, GoverMedia Plus LLC has signed a commercial partnership agreement with EXMO Finance LLP, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe with an average 24-hour trading volume of currently over $40 million USD. According to CryptoCoinCharts, EXMO is in the top 15 largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. This strategic partnership represents the first step of the Company's previously announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency-related and blockchain-based services, as well as the first step of a broad strategic relationship with EXMO.



Under this partnership agreement, the Company will act as an exchange counterparty on the EXMO platform. The Company will open a corporate account on the EXMO exchange and provide its users with the possibility to trade cryptocurrencies via the GoverMedia online ecosystem, through a facilitated process. EXMO and GoverMedia are planning to integrate their technology infrastructures through an open API (Application Programming Interface). The Company's users will access their online crypto-trading accounts at any time without having to leave the GoverMedia ecosystem. Users will be able to actively trade crypto-currencies while logged into the Govermedia platform. Through this strategic partnership, GoverMedia will be entering into a separate profit-sharing agreement with EXMO. Every proceed generated by crypto-trading activity of GoverMedia's users into the EXMO exchange will be split between the two companies. Integration costs are minimal and the Company projects to incur very little cost of sales. In addition, the Company will benefit from the joint direct advertisement towards EXMO's active user base, comprised of greater than 1,400,000 active traders in more than 200 countries. This has the potential to drive further users to the Govermedia platform.



CEO Roland J. Bopp commented "This strategic commercial partnership with EXMO is a critical step in incorporating blockchain and cryptocurrency related offerings in our ecosystem. GoverMedia's goal is to satisfy every online need through one single platform, and the successful integration of EXMO's trading platform is a key first step to achieve the company's strategic objectives. We are confident this offering will provide our community with an incredible user experience and positively impact user activity in our ecosystem. In addition, this partnership will generate a solid revenue stream and opens the way for additional future collaborations."



About EXMO



The EXMO platform has been operating since 2013 and there are over 1,400,000 registered users from all around the world. The Exchange has showcased fast growth over the years of its existence and an increased year-on-year performance (2017 has seen a 250% surge in clients). The online Exchange offers 48 currency trading pairs, and provides the opportunity to trade in FIAT currencies as well, notably USD, EUR, RUB, etc. There are currently +200,000 daily visitors on the EXMO platform and 10,000 new registrations per day. EXMO is planning to offer Margin Loans on their platform in 2018.



About GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp.



GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. is a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all-inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform and crowdfunding services. We believe the GoverMedia platform is the first and only internet platform offering such a wide range of online services accessible via only one account. The Company's management and advisors have extensive expertise in the Telecommunications, High-Technology, Corporate Development and Finance fields.http://www.gm.plus and http://www.govermedia.plus.



This press release is not an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The Common Shares of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act"), or an exemption from such registration. The Common Shares have not been and will not be publicly offered in the United States. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of GoverMedia. The words "will", "may", "anticipate", "intend", "plan" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. These statements include that the Company will resume trading on the CSE. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of GoverMedia's management as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, GoverMedia's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of GoverMedia. GoverMedia disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement unless required by applicable securities laws.







