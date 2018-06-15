Howard Tenens Chooses Yardi to Manage UK Logistics Portfolio

STROUD, England, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Private property and logistics company selects integrated, cloud-based solution to streamline logistics portfolio management



Leading property and logistics operator Howard Tenens has selected Yardi Voyager(R) [https://www.yardi.com/uk/products/yardi-voyager-commercial/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ] as its portfolio management and investment accounting platform. The cloud-based, fully mobile, software as a service solution will be used in conjunction with solutions from the Yardi(R) Commercial Suite [https://www.yardi.com/uk/products/yardi-commercial-suite/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ] to streamline the property portfolio management and reporting.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



In addition to Voyager, Howard Tenens has chosen Yardi Orion(R) Business Intelligence [https://www.yardi.com/uk/products/orion-business-intelligence/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ] to deliver powerful performance indicators and tailored reports; Yardi(R) Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting [https://www.yardi.com/uk/products/advanced-budgeting-and-forecasting/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ] to automate the measurement of financial health and enable flexible forecast projections and budgeting; and Yardi(R) Construction Management [https://www.yardi.com/uk/products/yardi-construction-management/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ] to help control costs, track budgets and improve forecasts for greater profitability.



"After searching the market for a modern and mobile solution, we decided that Yardi provided a fully connected set of solutions that would help us transform our business operations. With a growing property estate, we value control, transparency and flexibility in property management. We anticipate continued growth and improved reporting with Yardi's innovative roadmap," said Simon Emms, managing director, property for Howard Tenens Limited.



"We're delighted to welcome Howard Tenens to the Yardi family. With a growing commercial property portfolio of over 3.5 million square feet, it is imperative for their team to have absolute clarity in portfolio health which Voyager, combined with the Yardi Commercial Suite, will deliver," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president international for Yardi.



About Howard Tenens



Howard Tenens is one of the largest privately-owned property and logistics companies in the UK. With custom built logistics and tailored storage solutions and over 3.5 million square feet of high-quality warehouse facilities across the UK, Howard Tenens delivers sustainable solutions to help clients meet environmental objectives. For more information, visit tenens.com [http://www.tenens.com ].



About Yardi



Yardi(R) develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk [https://www.yardi.com/uk/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=howard_tenens ].







