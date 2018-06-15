Hanergy Launches Next-Generation Thin-Film Solar Charging Pack and Thin-Film Solar Backpack

Thin-film solar charging pack to provide charging anywhere anytime; Thin-film solar backpack to provide users with worry-free mobile charging capacity



SHANGHAI, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Asia Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Shanghai on June 13(th), 2018, Hanergy, a pioneering multinational clean energy company, unveiled two of its innovative, next-generation mobile energy solutions: a thin-film solar charging pack, an on-the-go electricity generator and storage device; and a thin-film solar backpack, equipped with thin film solar panels for on-the-go charging of personal electronics.



As one of Hanergy's star products, the thin-film solar charging pack drew significant attention at 2018 CES Shanghai. In terms of physical design, Hanergy's thin-film solar charging pack delivers an accent of high-tech, offering colors in Digital Grey, Gem Gold and Lady Rouge for options. The free-folding thin-film solar charging pack's lightweight form provides users with convenient features such as "one-grip to go".



With its world-leading flexible thin-film solar technology, Hanergy's thin-film solar charging pack adopts a split-body design which allows it to work regularly even under shadows, and in low light and low temperature environments. Not just an electricity generator, the thin-film solar charging pack also serves as a real-time power bank equipped with 5000mAh of capacity. Also, the thin-film solar charging pack can connect to multiple devices wirelessly. Moreover, designed to meet aviation management requirements, the thin-film solar charging pack is permissible to take on commercial flights.



Hanergy's new-generation thin-film solar backpack is designed with the needs of a youthful, plugged in generation in mind. Whether travelling abroad, in the great outdoors, or just out and about in the city, the thin-film solar backpack allows its user a constant source of electricity for key electronics like mobile phones and computers. Rather than carry around a mobile charger pack or a tangle of charging cables, users can simply plug in their device to USB ports located inside the bag and on one side of the straps.



The thin-film solar backpack combines even greater charging and energy saving capacity with a fashionable, youth-friendly design. The new model is athletic and sleek in appearance, with a hard exterior for protection of the equipment inside. While extremely durable, the new thin-film solar backpack also uses a light and flexible Hanergy MiaSole microchip, which converts and stores solar energy as the user walks around outside. With this store of energy, the user can charge his or her device on the go - an iPhone X, for example, can be charged to from 0 to 50% in just 75 minutes.



"We are very pleased to release our next generation thin-film solar backpack, which we are confident will resonate with consumers for its ingenious integration of fashionable design with environmentally friendly thin film solar chips," said Zheng Di, Hanergy's product president. "Our thin-film solar backpack will provide a convenient solution for young people in our increasingly mobile and networked society who need access to their devices at all times."



Zheng said users can also charge the backpack when they're indoors and without sunshine, as there's a battery inside the backpack.



The latest products will be on Hanergy's online shop within July, according to Zheng.



Along with its thin-film solar backpack and thin-film solar charging pack, Hanergy has been pursuing an impressive range of innovative mobile energy solutions that are disrupting the global clean energy industry.



About Hanergy



Hanergy, the world's largest clean energy company, has a comprehensive clean energy solution, covering hydro-power, wind-power, and solar power. Since 2009, Hanergy has been focusing on thin-film solar power research and development, and is launching a series of products including solar roof tiles, foldable solar-paper power bank, solar backpack, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, solar roads and many others. With a worldwide staff of more than 16,000, Hanergy is devoted to providing the world a clean energy solution for a better life and sustainable world.



