Designer Parfums Adds the Globally Successful Cerruti 1881 Brand to its Strong Fragrance Portfolio

Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO of UK based Designer Parfums announced today that the Company has acquired the fragrance license of the Cerruti 1881 brand to add to their portfolio of prestige fragrances.



Dilesh Mehta says: "We are pleased to be adding Cerruti 1881 to the Designer Parfums collection of fragrance brands. The Cerruti 1881 brand was founded in 1967 by Nino Cerruti in Paris and is known the world over for the quality of its products in the world of fashion, accessories and fragrance. Our goal is to build on its strong heritage as we develop the brand for future growth."



Laurent Grosgogeat, Cerruti 1881 Executive Vice President says: "Cerruti scents have always been a major category for Nino Cerruti, opening the way for hugely successful fragrances in the past 40 years. In partnership with Designer Parfums, we look forward to continuing to build on Cerruti' s strong legacy as a leading lifestyle brand."



About Cerruti 1881



The Cerruti brothers founded the House of Cerruti in 1881 in Biella, Italy, manufacturing the highest-quality wools and luxurious textiles. Maestros of their craft, the Cerruti's reputation grew throughout the century, with the 20 year old Nino Cerruti taking up the baton in the 1950s. In 1967, he founded Cerruti 1881, creating a legendary impact on men's ready to wear. Today, the brand has almost 100 directly-operated stores globally and is stocked at leading retailers worldwide.



Cerruti has a long-standing expertise in the global Fragrance industry. The first Cerruti fragrance was launched in 1978 and since then the brand has had many successful fragrances for both men and women, particularly the 1881 range.



Since April 2011, Cerruti 1881 is part of the Hong Kong based Trinity Limited group, specialized in high-end men's pret a porter. Jason Basmajian was appointed Chief Creative Officer in October 2015. His vision of the Cerruti Man is sophisticated, a man of the times who appreciates style over trends. In 2017, Cerruti celebrated the 50 years of the brand.



About Designer Parfums



Designer Parfums has a strong assortment of premium fragrances and beauty products which are either wholly owned or operated under license. Whether creating a brand from the very beginning or acquiring a license, the combination of innovative marketing solutions and flawless execution have been the foundation for their global success. Their current portfolio is distributed across over 80 countries and covers a spectrum of classics with true heritage alongside designer and celebrity fragrance brands including Jean Patou, Aigner Parfums, Ghost, Jean-Louis Scherrer, and now Cerruti fragrances. Designer Parfums' expertise spans key fragrance markets including Europe, US, Asia and the Middle East.



