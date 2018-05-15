IPAN IPAN and SM FRANCE Launch the First Generation of Outdoor Tables That Charge Smartphones

BORDEAUX, France, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



A wireless charging function is now integrated into all brand-new smartphones, resulting in fewer cables. This has led IPAN IPAN to adopt this technology with a new approach, giving consumers the ability to recharge a phone by placing it on the table with innovative inductive charging.



Highly-popular with the users due to its portability, IPAN IPAN believes this technology to be as significant as WiFi in public areas. Charging a smartphone on a terrace table is now becoming natural.



SM France, a world leader in manufacturing outdoor table tops, and IPAN IPAN, a pioneer in wireless charging technologies, have developed together a new generation of tables enabling mobile phone charging. This joint venture will see wireless charging technology added to the tables in the factory through a patented process, ensuring its inclusion.



IPAN IPAN claims the result is attractive with clean lines. SM France and IPAN IPAN have worked together to ensure that the technology is barely noticeable except for an embedded sticker, subtly indicating the charging spot.



Due to this innovative integration process, the table top retains the features that SM France have built their reputation on alongside professionals for thirty years:





- A fully smooth table top,

- Solid and impermeable,

- Durable materials and colors,

- High resistance to the sun, moisture and intense climate variations,

- Easy up-keep with hygienic materials





SM France tables are also equipped with 2 USB ports for phones incompatible with wireless charging. Powered by a fully-waterproof integrated battery, the table benefits from a capacity of 15A/h, offering approximately 8 days autonomy. Secured against robbery, the rechargeable battery is easily extracted thanks to a dedicated key supplied with the table. With more than 350 models available, this new generation of tables will revolutionize terraces and business areas.



About IPAN IPAN



IPAN IPAN (http://www.ipanipan.com) is a leading French company specialising in wireless charging solutions, striving for excellence in professional furniture markets. For more than 7 years, the company has been an active member of the Wireless Power Consortium.



About SM France



SM France (http://www.sm-france.com ) has been passionate about the manufacturing of moulded laminate table tops for 30 years. The SM France brand is globally renowned for their wide range of quality. Creating high class niche and constantly renewed design products, SM France use 100% recycled wood in the production process.



