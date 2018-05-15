GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Achieves Targeted Milestones and Provides Update on Monetization Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) (MPLS) (FWB: 48G) (WKN: A2JF6W) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached its expected milestones regarding the roll-out of its internet platform. Following the first marketing and advertisement expenditures for its internet ecosystem, the Company has achieved the following:





- Active users milestone: more than 140,000 total active users registered on the

internet platform, having more than doubled from the total active users in February.

The Company has set the target of reaching 1 million users in the next 12 months.

- Initial E-Commerce transactions: as a consequence of the achievement of its initial

target milestones, the Company has seen an increased user activity on its E-Commerce

platform. During the beginning of this year, GoverMedia has recorded the initial

transactions of goods and services. User engagement has shown signs of solid growth in

the past weeks.

- Marketing team build-up: The Company has recently increased its local Sales &

Marketing force by several new key hires. GoverMedia currently counts 9 employees in

the Sales and Marketing department. All of the Company's employees bring extensive

sales experience in the local community, as well as a distinguished network of

potential customers and partners.

- Chief Financial Officer hire: GoverMedia hired Mr. Arvin Ramos as its CFO. Prior to

joining the Corporation, he served as CFO for several publicly traded companies

operating in technology and banking for 20 years.

- Introduction of the GoverMedia CRM platform: The Company has built an infrastructure

to support entrepreneurs in their daily business operations. Through the GoverMedia

platform, businesses can access the GM+ CRM, in order to improve customer interaction,

optimize marketing budgets, increase sales and automate their business processes. The

Company has incorporated as well big data algorithms to process large sets of data in

real time, efficiently analysing the results.

- Launch of Ambassador Program: GoverMedia will launch its Ambassador Program where a

number of the Company's online supporters would actively promote the GoverMedia brand

in specific territories. A compensation and bonus scheme will be put in place for the

Company's Ambassadors.





To read the full release, please click here



CONTACT: Contacts: Roland J. Bopp, President and CEO +1 (888) 672-4415



