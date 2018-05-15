Hublot Sends a Powerful Universal Message Because We Are All Champions

NYON, Switzerland, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



2018 is the year of the FIFA World Cup(TM) with Hublot as the official timekeeper. To mark this special moment Hublot is celebrating football with a powerful universal message on the values that drive a champion. Hublot counts legends including Pele, Maradona, Jose Mourinho and Usain Bolt as friends and brand ambassadors. They embody success with their strong mind-set and inspiring performances. As champions they convey the message "How to become a champion!" The campaign is brought to life through 13 visuals of football legends combined with motivational quotes. With 30 days to go until the FIFA Wold Cup starts, legends like Pele and Maradona share their thoughts on what made them into champions. This unique project brings together celebrities who were not expecting to meet each together - it is an Art of Fusion moment for which Hublot is known.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691252/Hublot_Big_Bang_Referee.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691254/Hublot_Diego_Maradona.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691253/Hublot_Pele.jpg )



"I believe that there is no finer accomplishment for a brand than to rally its friends and ambassadors around a project that conveys positive and inspiring values. The power of the portraits, the intensity of the words, and the charisma of the personalities all combine to make this a truly fine campaign. For us, football is first and foremost a magnificent means of communicating values and this campaign serves not only to pay tribute to the talents, to transmit the desire to play and the desire to achieve one's dreams, but also to send a message of hope and solidarity. Images and quotes to look back on as often as necessary. So, let's be champions!" -Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO Hublot



The campaign unites players, coaches and legends who all share a love for football. The campaign features a team of 13 living legends including Pele, Diego Maradona, coach Jose Mourinho and Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world and a football fan-, international referee Bjorn Kuipers, Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri; footballing icons-David Trezeguet, Marcel Desailly and Alexei Smertin-, managers of the national teams playing at the FIFA World Cup 2018(TM)-Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia), Gareth Southgate (England), Julen Lopetegui (Spain), Didier Deschamps (France) and Herve Renard (Morocco).



This is not the first time the watchmaker has brought together the biggest names in football. In 2014, for the World Cup in Brazil, Hublot had already run a campaign bringing together football stars. Once again, Hublot confirms its vision-unique, different and new. The watchmaking brand opens the doors into the mind-set of the greatest sportsmen and strategists of all time to reveal the tactics and exploits behind the goals and the victories. It is also a moment to discover the friends of the brand.



The campaign is a combination of powerful words and images; the portrait series reveal the distinctive character of each personality. Included in the portraits is the watchmaking symbol of the 21st World Cup - the emblematic Matriochka or the Hublot football, both of which were created and painted by the contemporary Russian artist Andrey Bartenev.



To kick off this new campaign, please find below the words of the two best players of all time:



MY RELIGION, FOOTBALL



"To become a champion, you must never give up or stop practising. The most important thing: respect your parents, as they are your best advisors." - Diego Maradona



HEART & MIND



"To become a champion, respect others and never think that you're the best!" - Pele



Be Hublot, Be You, Be a Champion!



http://www.hublot.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691252/Hublot_Big_Bang_Referee.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691254/Hublot_Diego_Maradona.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691253/Hublot_Pele.jpg









CONTACT: HUBLOT INTERNATIONAL - Switzerland - http://www.hublot.com - T +41(0)22-990-90-00, International Media Relations - Annabelle Galley - a.galley@hublot.ch



