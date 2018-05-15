DPS Group Wins Contract in Sweden from AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



DPS Group, the engineering and construction management firm with operations and projects across Europe and the US has been awarded a major contract from the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to provide Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation (EPCMV) services for small and medium sized projects on AstraZeneca's pharmaceutical site in Sodertalje, Sweden.



As a result of winning this contract, DPS Group is now establishing an office in Sweden, which will be used initially to service AstraZeneca exclusively but later to service other clients in Sweden.



DPS Group CEO Frank Keogh said: "DPS are delighted to have won this contract and we are confident the combination of a substantial local office and local partners in Sweden, as well as our large pharma centre of excellence offices in Dublin and Cork will ensure a quality and cost effective delivery model for AstraZeneca. As with all our clients we will work with AstraZeneca in a true partnership, building a long term relationship."



The value of the contract has not been disclosed but it is expected that over 100 DPS engineering personnel potentially will be working on AstraZeneca projects depending on capital expenditure levels.



About DPS Group DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, professional outsourcing, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.



DPS applies its extensive Process Engineering expertise built over 40+years, as well as significant Lean Construction experience to assist our clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices and semiconductors. DPS deliver their manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets us apart are the partnerships we build with our clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and our own agility, flexibility, original thinking and our high-calibre people.



We have grown substantially in recent years and now employ over 1,300 people in our offices and on client sites in Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Israel, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.dpsgroupglobal.com.







