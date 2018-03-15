National Winners From 32 Countries Named in the European Business Awards Sponsored by RSM

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The 267 best businesses from 32 countries across Europe have been named 'National Winners' in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe's largest business competition, sponsored by RSM.



The successful companies were chosen from 2898 businesses previously identified as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in December, and were selected as National Winners by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians and academics as the best business in their country in the Awards' categories. They will now go on to represent their country in the final stage of the competition.



Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, the sixth largest global audit, tax and consulting network and lead sponsor of the awards, said: "Our congratulations go to both the 'Ones to Watch' and 'National Winners' from across Europe. Such thriving businesses are typical of those companies that RSM firms work with, so it is encouraging to see such growth and prosperity. On behalf of RSM, I look forward to welcoming you to the Gala in May and wish you the best of luck in the final round and for your continued business success."



To view the National Winners please go to: http://www.businessawardseurope.com



Separately the National Winners for Italy and France will be announced at exclusive events in Milan this evening, 15 March, at Borsa Italiana, and in Paris on 19 March. These announcements will complete the National Winners from across 34 countries taking part in the Awards.



Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This is an amazing achievement and each company is clearly a stand out leader in their field. To be a National Winner means you represent our core values of success, ethics and innovation and are one of the best in Europe. We wish you the best of luck in the final round."



The National Winners from each country will head to Warsaw on 22 & 23 May to complete a final round of judging and attend both a Summit to engage in business issues and the Gala Ceremony where the overall category winners for 2017/18 European Business Awards sponsored by RSM will be announced.



The Awards Categories for 2017-2018:





1) The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2) The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year

3) The Award for Innovation

4) The Award for International Expansion

5) The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award

6) The New Business of The Year Award

7) The Workplace and People Development Award

8) The Customer and Market Engagement Award

9) The Digital Technology Award

10) The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR 0 - 25M

11) The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR26M - 150M

12) The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR150M +





Separately companies in the competition are also competing in a public vote to be named 'European Public Champion' at the final in Poland. The vote opened on 31 January, and is engaging people from across the globe. Last year the public vote generated almost 250,000 votes. To view the videos and vote for your favourite company please go to: http://www.businessawardseurope.com



RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that is based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.



The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it considered over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk, SDL Managed Translation



About the European Business Awards:



The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.



The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:



- It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success



- It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to



- It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues



About RSM:



RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.



As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.



RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.



RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global



About ELITE:



ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.



For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to: http://www.elite-growth.com



About PR Newswire:



PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.



Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.



For more information on PR Newswire please visit http://www.prnewswire.co.uk



About Germany Trade & Invest:



Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.



Other partners and sponsors:



Bureau Van Dijk:



Bureau Van Dijk is a Moody's Analytics company which captures and treats private company information for better decision-making and increased efficiency. With information on over 275 million companies in all countries worldwide it is the resource for private company data. Certainty is a highly-prized commodity in business and BVD provides its customers with the best quality data available. Register for a free trial at http://www.bvdinfo.com



SDL Managed Translation:



SDL is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For the past 25 years, SDL has created transformative business results through nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. For more information about language services and technology, or with help going global quickly and efficiently, please email mantra@sdl.com or visit http://www.sdl.com/managed-translation



Founder Patrons:



The four Founder Patrons are AirX, Megazyme, Alpha Trains Group and Remedica; all members of the European Business Awards community. These successful businesses are gleaming examples of the Awards' core values: Success, Innovation and Ethics. Through patronage, they help to foster and create more successful companies and business communities in Europe. For more information about the founder patrons please visit https://www.businessawardseurope.com/patrons



