Ferrovial Delivers New Water System to El Salado, Colombia

A new water system now serves El Salado in Colombia after being chosen by Ferrovial for its Social Infrastructure [https://www.ferrovial.com/es/nuestro-compromiso-ferrovial/responsabilidad-corporativa/programas-sociales/infraestructuras-sociales/proyectos-anteriores ] programme in 2016. EUR162,000 euros has been invested in the aqueduct system, which is powered by a solar facility and is the first of its kind in Colombia. The community now has daily access to water fit for human consumption. Until now, it had a poor quality water supply that was only available for a few hours, three days a week, due to high maintenance costs.



The community of El Salado in Colombia was scarred by the massacre [http://www.centrodememoriahistorica.gov.co/component/content/article/132-informe-por-tematicas/casos-emblematicos/2023-casos-emblematicos ] that took place 18 years ago, where 66 people were killed [http://rutasdelconflicto.com/interna.php?masacre=78 ]. All the residents abandoned the village and uprooted to Bogota, Cartagena or Sincelejo, but a small group of former El Salado villagers eventually began the task of restoring the village for the return of its inhabitants.



Ferrovial, together with Ayuda en Accion [https://issuu.com/aeacolombia/docs/las_veredas_de_el_salado_vuelven_a_ ] and Fundacion Semana, has worked to repair and expand the aqueduct system as part of its Social Infrastructure [https://www.ferrovial.com/es/nuestro-compromiso-ferrovial/responsabilidad-corporativa/programas-sociales/infraestructuras-sociales ] programme. They have also created the Water Committee, an organisational structure to maintain and operate it.



Thanks to this project, the 1,290 inhabitants of El Salado have high-quality drinking water, due to a chlorination system included that will improve children's health. In addition to the financial contribution, a group of volunteers from Ferrovial were involved in designing the infrastructure and training staff, which aims to make the community self-sufficient in terms of management and maintenance.



